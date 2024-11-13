Cardiac diseases start increasing in winter, follow these tips to prevent heart from getting blocked

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow these tips to prevent the heart from getting blocked during winter.

During winter, cases of heart attack and stroke have increased rapidly in the country. Earlier, heart attacks used to happen to people after the age of 50, but currently, people are getting affected by it at a young age. At the same time, heart diseases increase rapidly in the winter season. Bad eating habits, lack of exercise, and consumption of junk food push you one step further towards this disease. That is, in a way, your spoiled lifestyle is the reason behind a heart attack. In such a situation, if you include these few things in your lifestyle, then your heart can be healthy forever. Come, let's know what changes you have to make in your lifestyle for a healthy heart.

Follow these tips for a healthy heart:

Walk: First of all, include walking in your lifestyle. It is okay if you do not do heavy or intense workouts. But if you do not walk at least 8 to 9 thousand steps a day, it can harm your heart health. At the same time, regular walking reduces weight and controls heart disease, stroke, blood pressure and diabetes.

Maintain your weight: Obesity is the cause of not one or two but hundreds of diseases. Obesity can also lead to serious diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure etc. Therefore, it is very important to maintain your weight. Especially, with the way children are gaining weight these days, there is a fear that they may fall prey to these serious problems in the future.

Avoid processed food: The more outside food you eat, the worse your heart health will be. Fatty foods like fried foods, sausages, butter, and cakes rapidly increase the level of LDL cholesterol, which has a bad effect on heart health.

Go on a break: Don't constantly keep yourself busy with work. Take a vacation, go out and do things you enjoy. Doing this reduces bad cholesterol and makes the heart healthy.

