Cancer risk increases due to disturbed sleep pattern, know how to get peaceful sleep from Swami Ramdev Lack of sleep is becoming fatal for the body. Sleeping less increases the risk of heart attack, diabetes, and cancer. Phones, laptops and technology are becoming the biggest enemies of sleep. Know from Swami Ramdev what measures to take to get good sleep.

If you do an intense workout early in the morning, you can be sure to get a very peaceful sleep at night. You will not feel lethargic throughout the day, and diseases will stay far away. If you want to get a good sleep, you will have to work hard because you may not realise how incomplete sleep can impact your entire life. If you are also struggling with sleep problems, then be careful because the reports of the recent national survey on sleep are scary. More than 60% of the people in the country are sleepless. According to the report, only 35% of people can get a full 8 hours of sleep. The main reason for this is the excessive use of technology.

Due to spending hours on a laptop, computer, or mobile every day, the brain does not get the sleep signals on time. Hormonal imbalance occurs in the brain, which causes insomnia. Not only this, but according to a new study from Norway, just one hour of screen time at night can reduce your sleep by 24 minutes. In America, activities like surfing social media, watching movies, playing games, and listening to music on mobile were tracked. This revealed that 33% of adults and 38% of youth have either bad or average sleep.

Sleep is getting disturbed due to phone

One of the major reasons for sleep disturbance is the blue light emitted from the screen. It gives the brain day-like signals even at night and suppresses the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. When sleep is not complete, the immune system is affected first. 70% of natural killer cells decrease. Due to reduced antibody production, the risk of infection increases. Lack of sleep also increases insulin resistance and stress hormones. As a result, the risk of heart attack increases. In such a situation, just 40 minutes of yoga every day gives a 99% guarantee of 8 hours of good sleep. Let's know from Swami Ramdev what to do to get good sleep.

Sleep deprivation causing illness

Sugar-BP imbalance

Cholesterol High

Hormonal problem

Risk of DNA damage

Cancer risk

The health connection of sleep

The body repairs itself while you sleep

Weakened defence system due to less sleep

Poor sleep affects immunity

Problems with less sleep

Difficulty in making decisions

Learning ability decreases

Memory gets weak

Causes of Snoring

Obesity

Thyroid

Tonsils

Hypertension

Diabetes

Asthma

Side effects of snoring

Insomnia disease

Sugar-BP imbalance

Increased cholesterol

Silent Attack

Brain Stroke

Effect of snoring on family life

46% of people have a problem with snoring

20% of couples sleep separately because of snoring

How to get a good sleep

Eat only fresh food

Avoid fried foods

Drink 5-6 litres of water

Work out daily

Relief from snoring, mint is a panacea

Gargle with peppermint oil

Mix it in water and gargle

Take a cup of boiled water

Add 10 mint leaves

Drink it lukewarm

Inflammation of the nose will decrease

It will be easier to breathe

Garlic is an effective remedy for snoring

Take 1-2 cloves of garlic

Eat it with water

Clears blockages

Get a peaceful sleep

Home remedies to get relief from snoring

Drink turmeric milk at night with lukewarm water. Take cinnamon powder or one cardamom. Drink lukewarm water and take a steam before sleeping.

Drink Panchamrit to make your digestion perfect

Take one spoon of each: cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, and celery. Pour into a clay/glass tumbler, soak in water overnight, and drink on an empty stomach in the morning. Drink it for 11 consecutive days.

