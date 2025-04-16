Cancer risk increases due to disturbed sleep pattern, know how to get peaceful sleep from Swami Ramdev

If you do an intense workout early in the morning, you can be sure to get a very peaceful sleep at night. You will not feel lethargic throughout the day, and diseases will stay far away. If you want to get a good sleep, you will have to work hard because you may not realise how incomplete sleep can impact your entire life. If you are also struggling with sleep problems, then be careful because the reports of the recent national survey on sleep are scary. More than 60% of the people in the country are sleepless. According to the report, only 35% of people can get a full 8 hours of sleep. The main reason for this is the excessive use of technology.
Due to spending hours on a laptop, computer, or mobile every day, the brain does not get the sleep signals on time. Hormonal imbalance occurs in the brain, which causes insomnia. Not only this, but according to a new study from Norway, just one hour of screen time at night can reduce your sleep by 24 minutes. In America, activities like surfing social media, watching movies, playing games, and listening to music on mobile were tracked. This revealed that 33% of adults and 38% of youth have either bad or average sleep.
Sleep is getting disturbed due to phone
One of the major reasons for sleep disturbance is the blue light emitted from the screen. It gives the brain day-like signals even at night and suppresses the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. When sleep is not complete, the immune system is affected first. 70% of natural killer cells decrease. Due to reduced antibody production, the risk of infection increases. Lack of sleep also increases insulin resistance and stress hormones. As a result, the risk of heart attack increases. In such a situation, just 40 minutes of yoga every day gives a 99% guarantee of 8 hours of good sleep. Let's know from Swami Ramdev what to do to get good sleep.
Sleep deprivation causing illness
- Sugar-BP imbalance
- Cholesterol High
- Hormonal problem
- Risk of DNA damage
- Cancer risk
The health connection of sleep
- The body repairs itself while you sleep
- Weakened defence system due to less sleep
- Poor sleep affects immunity
Problems with less sleep
- Difficulty in making decisions
- Learning ability decreases
- Memory gets weak
Causes of Snoring
- Obesity
- Thyroid
- Tonsils
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- Asthma
Side effects of snoring
- Insomnia disease
- Sugar-BP imbalance
- Increased cholesterol
- Silent Attack
- Brain Stroke
Effect of snoring on family life
- 46% of people have a problem with snoring
- 20% of couples sleep separately because of snoring
How to get a good sleep
- Eat only fresh food
- Avoid fried foods
- Drink 5-6 litres of water
- Work out daily
Relief from snoring, mint is a panacea
- Gargle with peppermint oil
- Mix it in water and gargle
- Take a cup of boiled water
- Add 10 mint leaves
- Drink it lukewarm
- Inflammation of the nose will decrease
- It will be easier to breathe
Garlic is an effective remedy for snoring
- Take 1-2 cloves of garlic
- Eat it with water
- Clears blockages
- Get a peaceful sleep
Home remedies to get relief from snoring
Drink turmeric milk at night with lukewarm water. Take cinnamon powder or one cardamom. Drink lukewarm water and take a steam before sleeping.
Drink Panchamrit to make your digestion perfect
Take one spoon of each: cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, and celery. Pour into a clay/glass tumbler, soak in water overnight, and drink on an empty stomach in the morning. Drink it for 11 consecutive days.
