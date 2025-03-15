Cancer, heart disease risk increase due to disturbed sleep patterns, adopt Ayurvedic remedies for sound sleep Do you know that your sleeping pattern can have a good or bad effect on your health? You can follow some remedies of Swami Ramdev for sound sleep.

If you are unable to sleep, there must be some other reason. Love is not the culprit for every flaw! This is what is said when sleep disappears at night. This sleep is also a very strange thing. If it does not come, then the whole night is spent calling it and then its effect is seen the next morning, one is unable to concentrate on any work. However, till 10-20 years ago, sleep was not taken very seriously but with time, lifestyle changed and the importance of sleep increased for staying healthy in this hectic and stressful life. When we are awake, how the brain is in a lot of activity. But during sleep, brain cells produce rhythmic waves which cleanse the brain because the chemicals released in the brain due to the day's work bring changes in the body.

Let us tell you that when we are in deep sleep, the body's autonomic nervous system starts repairing it. All these tasks go on in unconscious conditions during sleep due to which the body auto-reverses. Therefore, 6 to 8 hours of sleep is necessary every day. When sleep is not complete, the immune system is affected first, 70% of natural killer cells decrease and the risk of infection increases due to reduced production of antibodies. Lack of sleep also increases insulin resistance and stress hormones. According to a report, a healthy person becomes pre-diabetic and then diabetic due to disturbed sleep for a few days. That is why 'World Sleep Day' is celebrated to create awareness so that people can have sound sleep and understand the importance of sleep. Many formulas keep going viral for getting good sleep. But today you will know from Swami Ramdev how to get a peaceful sleep practically and easily and keep diseases away.

Lack of sleep affects health

Stress

Anxiety

Depression

BP imbalance

Toxins are formed in the brain

Changes in the body due to toxins

Sugar

High cholesterol

Cancer

DNA damage

Hormonal problems

Problem with less sleep

Difficulty in making decisions, learning ability decreases and memory weakens.

Causes of snoring

Obesity

Thyroid

Tonsils

Hypertension

Diabetes

Asthma

Side effects of snoring include insomnia, diabetes, BP imbalance, increase in cholesterol, silent attack and brain stroke.

How to get good sleep?

Eat only fresh food, avoid fried food, drink 5-6 litres of water and work out daily.

Relief from snoring

Mint is a panacea to get relief from snoring. Gargle with mint oil, mix it in water and gargle. It reduces swelling of the nose and makes breathing easier. Take a cup of boiled water, add 10 mint leaves, and drink it lukewarm.

Get relief from snoring with home remedies

Drink turmeric milk at night. Take cinnamon powder with lukewarm water. You can also drink lukewarm water with cardamom. Take steam before sleeping.

ALSO READ: Sleep and women's health: Know why quality rest matters for women