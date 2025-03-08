Sleep and women's health: Know why quality rest matters for women International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. Sleep is something that has a significant impact on the mental and physical health. Women are prone to sleep less which eventually impacts their health. Read on to know why quality rest matters for women.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and it serves as a reminder to celebrate women from all walks of life. The day also highlights the need for gender equality and the challenges and health issues of women. Sleep is something that has a significant impact on the mental and physical health.

Sleep promotes growth, healing and recovery and getting sufficient sleep plays an important role in improving women’s health. This not only promotes mental and physical well-being but also helps keep off chronic illnesses.

People who chronically sleep less than seven hours a night are more likely to develop cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure, stroke and type-2 diabetes.

Dr Seema Jain, Senior Director, Obs & Gynae at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh shares the impact of sleep problems on women's health.

Mental health: Insufficient rest can lead to mental health issues such as mood swings, anxiety, and sadness.

Hormonal balance: Sleep has an impact on the creation of cortisol, progesterone, and estrogen.

Immune system: The immune system can be affected by lack of sleep, as sleep aids in the body's creation of cytokines, which combat inflammation and infections.

Reproductive health: Women going through menopause or trying to conceive can face difficulties with fertility as a result of sleep-related disorders.

Factors Affecting Women's Sleep

Menstrual cycle, pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause, stress, depression, aging, and transitions in activities and in life.

Tips for Healthy Sleep

Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night to improve your health. Following are some strategies to enhance your sleep.

Set an environment of relaxation by making ensures your bed is cozy. Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool.

Set up a routine: Even on the weekends, go to sleep and wake up at the same time daily.

Reduce the amount of time you spend on devices. Blue light can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle, so avoid using screens right before bed.

Steer clear of alcohol and caffeine: Try to restrict or avoid them, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime.

Consume a balanced diet that is high in fruits and green vegetables.

Wind down: Before going to bed, read, practice meditation, or have a warm bath to help you unwind.

Get regular exercise: Regular exercise and walks help to clear the mind and exhaust the body enough to allow for sound, restful sleep each night.

