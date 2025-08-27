Can you sit and stand without using your hands? What it says about your future health

Advertisement
The sit-rising test measures your balance, strength, and flexibility in one move.
Written By: Shivani Dixit
New Delhi:

Ever wondered if you can sit down and stand back up with zero help from your arms...What does that tell you about your future health? It’s a surprisingly potent predictor.

This simple bodyweight test reflects your flexibility, balance, muscle strength, and core control: all vital signals of wellbeing and longevity. So next time you lower yourself to the floor and rise up neatly? You might just be scoring a health win.

What the science says

Sit-rising test (SRT) and longevity

The sitting-rising test (SRT) asks you to go from standing to sitting on the floor and back up—without assistance. Scores run from 0 to 10, with deductions for using your hands, shaking, or losing balance. In a major study of over 4,200 middle-aged adults followed for more than 12 years, poorer performers faced significantly higher death risks. In fact, those scoring 0–4 were more than 6 times more likely to die from cardiovascular causes compared to the perfect scorers.

Broader evidence supports the test

Another UK-US-Brazil cohort reaching similar conclusions. Those scoring low had a whopping 5–6 times increased mortality risk over approximately six years.

chair-stand test and COPD patients

Among patients with COPD, performance on sit-to-stand tests also predicted long-term outcomes. For instance, in a 5-year prospective cohort study, each additional three sit-to-stand repetitions reduced mortality risk substantially. In high-risk COPD groups, poor performance on the five-repetition sit-to-stand increased five-year mortality nearly fivefold.
sitting-rising vs gait speed

In older adults in São Paulo, both gait speed and chair stand performance were stronger mortality predictors than walking tests. Poor chair-stand ability notably increased both all-cause and cardiovascular death risk.

What does it mean for you?

The impact of a simple sit-stand trick is minimal, but it is not just about leg strength. It assesses one’s:
- Core and leg strength to generate force
- Flexibility and balance to move smoothly
- Functional independence that relates to mobility and autonomy declines if reduced in any way

Don’t worry if it’s difficult for you now; it is an alert, not a verdict. A dedicated approach to exercises aimed at building strength, mobility, and agility can help you improve your health and score.

Moving from sitting to standing without arm support can be considered a peculiar party trick, but it has been proven to estimate one’s long-term health prognosis. A low score in this physical test is an indicator of metabolic slowdown, frailty, and risks. But here's the good news: This isn’t the final word. Modern science and smart movement can rewrite your score and your health story.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

