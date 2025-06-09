Can you continue breastfeeding if your baby has jaundice? Expert shares insight When a baby suffers from jaundice, new mothers often face a dilemma about whether they should breastfeed their babies or not. In this article, an expert has shared what a new mother needs to do.

New Delhi:

For many new parents, seeing their baby’s skin or eyes turn yellow just days after birth can be alarming. This yellowing, known as jaundice, is quite common in newborns. It happens when there's a build-up of a substance called bilirubin in the baby’s blood. Since a newborn's liver is still getting used to life outside the womb, it might not clear this pigment fast enough. While jaundice usually isn't harmful and clears up on its own, it often raises questions around one of the most important early decisions—breastfeeding. Can you continue breastfeeding if your baby has jaundice? Should you do anything differently?

When we spoke to Ms Parul Mudit Mishra, Lactation Counsellor | Weaning & Infant Sleep Expert | Parenting Educator, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, the answer was reassuring: yes, you can and should continue breastfeeding. In fact, it can help. Jaundice related to breastfeeding usually falls into two types. In the first few days, if a baby isn’t feeding enough, bilirubin may build up—this is known as breastfeeding jaundice. The second type, called breast milk jaundice, shows up a little later and lasts longer. It’s caused by certain natural substances in breast milk that slightly slow down how bilirubin breaks down. Both are usually harmless, and the best thing you can do is keep nursing frequently, about 8 to 12 times a day. Every feed helps your baby pass stools, and that’s how bilirubin exits the body.

If your baby is alert, feeding well, gaining weight, and has enough wet and dirty diapers, that’s usually a good sign that things are on track. Sometimes, doctors will monitor the baby’s bilirubin levels with a quick skin test or a blood test. If those levels are a bit high, the doctor might suggest phototherapy, which is a safe, painless treatment using special blue lights to help break down bilirubin faster. When the baby undergoes phototherapy in the NICU, pumping and removing milk every 2 hours during this time helps reduce jaundice more quickly. It also supports maintaining milk supply for when the baby resumes breastfeeding, relieving breast pain, and preventing plugged ducts. Most babies tolerate this well and can keep breastfeeding during the treatment. Some families also try gentle methods like giving the baby a bit of morning sunlight or softly massaging their back and legs to help digestion. While these aren’t replacements for medical advice, they can be supportive when done with your doctor’s okay.

This can be an emotional time for mothers, especially when you're recovering from birth and still learning the ropes of breastfeeding. It’s completely normal to feel unsure or overwhelmed. But remember, jaundice is very common, and you're not alone in this. With support from your paediatrician, lactation consultant, and your loved ones, you can navigate this phase with confidence. Your breast milk is not only safe—it’s one of the best tools to help your baby heal and grow stronger.

In the end, breastfeeding during jaundice doesn’t have to be confusing or scary. With regular feeding, a bit of monitoring, and plenty of care, most babies bounce back quickly. Trust your instincts, lean on your support system, and take it one step at a time—you’re doing great.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

