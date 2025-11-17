Can stress during pregnancy trigger preterm labour? Gynaecologist explains Chronic stress during pregnancy can quietly disrupt hormones, weaken the body’s defences and even trigger preterm labour. Doctors explain how stress affects both mother and baby, the early warning signs to watch for, and simple ways to protect your pregnancy.

New Delhi:

Pregnancy is a chapter filled with excitement, new cravings, and happy anticipation! However, let’s be honest, it also brings its fair share of stress. Even the calmest mums-to-be find themselves worrying about doctor’s visits, work deadlines, finances, or simply the unpredictability of what lies ahead. A little stress is normal. But when it becomes constant, overwhelming, or emotionally draining, it may begin to take its toll on more than just your mood.

According to Dr Akta Bajaj, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, chronic or unmanaged stress exposes a woman to the risk of preterm labour, that is, labour which begins before 37 weeks of pregnancy. And because premature babies face a higher risk of breathing issues, low birth weight, and developmental delays, understanding this link becomes crucial for every expecting parent.

What exactly is preterm labour?

It is considered preterm labour when contractions start too early and the birth takes place before the complete development of the baby. Though infections, multiple pregnancies, and hypertension are well-acknowledged causes, specialists say emotional health surprisingly plays a strong role in it.

These babies usually need NICU care and also carry higher risks for respiratory distress, feeding issues, and long-term developmental concerns; thus, prevention is important.

How stress interferes with pregnancy hormones

When you are stressed, your body secretes cortisol and adrenaline. Usually, these hormones provide you with coping support — but with pregnancy, persistent surges can:

Increase inflammation

Modify placental hormone function

Trigger uterine activity earlier than expected

Dr Bajaj says high cortisol disrupts the natural timing of pregnancy, possibly "sending early signals" that the body interprets as readiness for labour.

Scientific studies reveal that chronic stress during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth by 25%-60%, depending on the intensity and duration.

Emotional stress also affects the baby

Anxiety, depression, or constant fear is not just about the mother. While the hormonal changes that pass through the placenta, these feelings can have a strong effect on fetal development. Babies exposed to high levels of maternal stress may:

Have a lower birth weight

Experience slower growth

Face long-term concerns with immunity and behaviour

This makes mental well-being a crucial part of prenatal care.

Lifestyle and environmental stressors.

Sometimes, stress isn't just emotional-it's circumstantial. Dr Bajaj points out several triggers that can push stress levels dangerously high:

Financial stress

Lack of family support

Work overload

Domestic conflict

Unpredictable life events

Fears of drills of emergencies, or hospital procedures

Women exposed to many stress factors show a statistically higher risk of developing preterm contractions or early dilatation.

The inflammation connection

Chronic stress activates the inflammatory pathways, which can:

Weaken the amniotic membranes

Increase prostaglandins that induce labour

Increase uterine sensitivity

Put together, these increase the risk of premature rupture of membranes and early onset of labour.

How pregnant women can manage their stress effectively.

1. Attend regular prenatal check-ups

This helps in the early detection of complications that may be related to stress.

2. Create a soothing bedtime routine

Light stretching, reading, and breathing exercises help lower cortisol.

3. Decrease daily overload

Short breaks, delegation, and simpler schedules help a lot more than you think.

4. Practice mindfulness or meditation

Even 10 minutes a day lowers stress hormones significantly.

5. Be physically active, but only if your doctor says it's okay to do so

Walking, prenatal yoga, or swimming regulates mood and sleep.

6. Establish emotional support

Talking to your partner, family, or a counsellor can reduce emotional burden.

When to seek medical care immediately

Contact your doctor if:

Stress symptoms persist for more than two weeks

You feel consistently anxious or overwhelmed.

You notice early signs of labour (back pain, cramps, fluid leakage)

You have thoughts of self-harm or hopelessness

With support, awareness and early intervention, most women go on to have healthy, full-term pregnancies.

Also read: Stiff back after work? Your office routine might be doing more harm than you think