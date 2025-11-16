Stiff back after work? Your office routine might be doing more harm than you think Long sitting, laptop posture and tech neck are silently damaging your spine. Doctor explains how desk jobs create back pain, early disc issues, weak muscles and stiffness and the simple, daily habits that can protect your spine at work and at home.

New Delhi:

If you’ve ever ended a workday feeling like your spine has lived through a minor earthquake, you’re not alone. Long hours at the computer have become so normal that most of us don’t even question it anymore. It’s just “work”, right? But beneath that harmless-looking desk routine lies a slow, steady strain your back absorbs—often without you noticing until the stiffness becomes a daily companion.

Doctors say it’s not the big injuries that hurt people today—it’s the little habits repeated for years. And desk work, especially in India’s growing IT and hybrid-work culture, is quietly one of the biggest culprits. As Dr Arun Sharma, Sr. Consultant & HOD – Neurosurgery at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, explains, this sedentary routine is “breaking the back” of both young and older adults. Here’s what’s really happening inside your spine—and how small changes can make a big difference.

Why long sitting hurts your spine more than you think

Human bodies weren’t designed for eight hours of stillness. When you sit for prolonged periods, the natural S-curve of your spine begins to flatten. Pressure increases on your spinal discs—the soft, gel-like cushions between vertebrae—leading to tightness, stiffness and, over time, real degeneration.

Dr Arun explains that the combination of desk jobs, mobile use and laptop-heavy work is weakening the back of an entire generation. Muscles that support the spine slowly lose strength. Circulation drops. Fatigue increases. It’s a slow erosion that shows up as neck pain, low back pain, tight shoulders and a “heavy spine” feeling at the end of the day.

Your workstation might be part of the problem

A lot of damage begins with how we sit.

Leaning forward, slouching, sitting with rounded shoulders—these habits load the upper spine and neck with extra pressure. This is what doctors call tech neck, and it’s behind headaches, neck strain, and even early disc changes.

Simple fixes help more than you think:

Lift your screen to eye level

Rest both feet flat on the floor

Relax your shoulders instead of hunching

Use a chair that supports your lower back

Small tweaks reduce a surprising amount of strain.

Move every 30 minutes — the golden rule

The cure isn’t fancy. It’s movement. Dr Arun emphasises that standing up, walking around, or stretching for even one minute every half hour is enough to improve circulation and offload pressure from the spine.

Light activities like walking, yoga, or swimming build core strength, which acts like armour for your spine. A stronger core means a happier lower back—especially if your job keeps you chained to a chair.

Don’t ignore the early warning signs

Back pain rarely arrives overnight.

It starts quietly—morning stiffness, a dull ache after sitting too long, a shoulder that feels “jammed”. These are red flags your spine is giving you.

Left unchecked, they can progress to:

Slip-disc–like symptoms

Radiating leg pain

Nerve irritation

Chronic neck tightness

“As with any disease, early recognition prevents long-term damage,” Dr Arun notes.

Desk jobs aren’t going anywhere—but neither should your spine. A few mindful changes to how you sit, move and set up your workspace can protect you from years of discomfort. The next time a deadline swallows your afternoon, remember: your back isn’t built for marathon sitting. Stand up, stretch, breathe—and let your spine know you’re on its side.