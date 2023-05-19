Can broccoli cure breast cancer? Know what studies suggest

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can broccoli cure breast cancer?

Sulforaphane is a natural plant compound found in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables that have been shown to have health benefits. Incorporating more broccoli into our diet is a nutritious way to boost our overall health and can improve our quality of life. This compound found in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, may slow the growth of breast cancer cells, especially at early stages, a new study has claimed.

Studies have suggested that lncRNAs can regulate gene expression – the process by which genes are switched on or off in order to do their jobs. When lncRNAs become dysregulated, it is believed that they can fuel disease development. Not only does the new study provide further evidence of the role lncRNAs play in cancer, but it supports previous research hailing the anticancer effects of sulforaphane. “It’s obviously of interest that this dietary compound, found at some of its highest levels in broccoli, can affect lncRNAs,” says principal study investigator Emily Ho, of the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health at OSU.

A number of studies in the past have found that women with a high intake of cruciferous vegetables - such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage or kale - have a decreased risk of breast cancer. Research has also shown that sulforaphane, which is found at the highest levels in such foods, can modulate breast cancer risk at several stages of carcinogenesis and through different mechanisms. In particular, sulforaphane appears to inhibit histone deacetylases, or HDACs, which in turn enhances the expression of tumour suppressor genes that are often silenced in cancer cells.

Add these cancer-fighting vegetables to a healthy diet and feel great while fighting off illness and disease

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are not only delicious but nutritious! They offer a number of health benefits and should be a staple of anyone’s diet. Better Homes and Gardens describes the cancer-fighting benefits of tomatoes, “This fruit/vegetable is the epitome of a cancer-fighting superfood. Not only do tomatoes contain lycopene, the antioxidant phytochemical that also helps prevent heart disease, but they’re a good source of vitamins A, C, and E — all enemies of cancer-friendly free radicals.

2. Kale

Kale is all the rage in the culinary world. It seems like every restaurant now has a kale salad on their menu or a kale side dish. Kale has a robust flavor and if you want to bring a touch of this restaurant trend to your home cooking menu, it will be a delicious addition. But, not only will it be delicious, it will help keep your body healthy, supply necessary nutrients, and help you fight cancer.

3. Cabbage

Cabbage is a staple of various different ethnic cuisines but may not be as widely used by others. But, that does not mean it shouldn’t be used! Not only are there a myriad of tasty recipes to cook with cabbage, but it will help fight off cancer in our bodies. Cabbage has been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer, colon and rectal cancer.

