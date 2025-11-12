Vaccination facts vs myths: Expert separates truth from fear Many people still fall for myths about vaccines, from safety fears to misinformation about side effects. This article breaks down the truth, showing how vaccination remains one of the most powerful tools for a healthier world.

New Delhi:

It is a known fact that vaccines save millions of lives every year, yet myths and misinformation continue to create fear and confusion among people. Vaccines are a preventive measure against various diseases and shouldn’t be missed at all. Understanding the facts can help protect individuals and communities from preventable diseases. So, it is necessary to separate facts from fiction. This article helps to debunk the myths surrounding vaccination. Get vaccinated right away, if you haven’t!

Vaccines are recommended for people to be able to protect them from deadly infections like measles, influenza, hepatitis, and COVID-19. Yet, despite their proven benefits, many people still hesitate to get vaccinated due to myths and half-truths. There is still a lack of awareness regarding vaccination, and many parents skip when it comes to their children.

Remember, vaccines are safe and don’t cause any serious side effects. After vaccination, one will only experience symptoms such as body pain, soreness, and pain at the injection site or fever that will settle in a day or two. Apart from this, there are no serious complications linked to vaccinations. Clearing these misconceptions is the need of the hour.

Common myths and facts

According to Dr Bobby Sadawarti, Consultant paediatrician & neonatologist, Allergist and Lactation Expert, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, vaccines don’t just protect the individual; they protect entire communities through herd immunity, reducing the spread of infection to those who cannot be vaccinated due to health conditions. Hence, it is necessary to clear all the misconceptions associated with vaccines.

Myth: Vaccines tend to cause diseases they are meant to prevent

Fact: Vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of a virus or bacteria and don’t cause any illness they are meant to prevent. Don’t panic and avoid getting vaccinated. Instead, they tend to train the immune system to recognise and fight infections promptly. So, don’t believe any such statements and clear all the doubts with the help of an expert.

Myth: Vaccines cause autism or long-term side effects

Fact: Various studies have confirmed that vaccines do not cause autism. Side effects, if any, are mild and temporary, such as fever or soreness at the injection site. Don’t believe any rumours or fake posts circulating on social media; vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Parents, the child won’t get autism due to vaccination, so be assured.

Myth: Vaccines are not needed for adults

Fact: Immunisation isn’t just for children but for adults, too. So, remember that adults, too, need vaccines to stay protected against diseases like flu, shingles, pneumonia, and tetanus. So, getting vaccinated is a priority to take charge of your health.

ALSO READ: When antibiotics don’t work: The hidden risk of fungal pneumonia