This one vegetable may help balance estrogen, fight PMS and support hormones | Doctor explains

Hormonal health is a silent driver of everything from your mood and metabolism to your menstrual cycle and skin. But did you know that your kitchen may already have one of the simplest tools to support it? We’re talking about broccoli, a humble vegetable that’s often overlooked but packs a powerful nutritional punch.

According to Dr. Shabana Parveen, Registered Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist at Artemis Hospitals, “Broccoli is one of the most hormone-supportive vegetables out there, especially for women navigating estrogen-related imbalances.”

How broccoli supports estrogen balance

Broccoli belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family, which is rich in a plant compound called Indole-3-Carbinol (I3C). Dr. Parveen explains, “This compound helps break down excess estrogen in the body, converting it into a safer, more balanced form.” This can be particularly helpful for women experiencing estrogen dominance, which may lead to mood swings, weight gain, and irregular periods.

The role of broccoli in liver detox for hormones

What you eat directly affects how your liver processes hormones. Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant released when the vegetable is chewed. “Sulforaphane boosts liver detoxification pathways,” adds Dr. Parveen. “A well-functioning liver is key to flushing out hormone excess, especially during PMS or menopause.”

Broccoli and blood sugar: A hormone-friendly match

Hormonal imbalances are closely tied to blood sugar fluctuations. “Broccoli is low in carbs but high in fibre, making it ideal for managing insulin levels,” says Dr. Parveen. Balanced insulin supports stable levels of other hormones, like androgens, especially in conditions like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

Anti-inflammatory benefits for thyroid and adrenal health

Chronic inflammation can interfere with hormone signalling pathways. Broccoli’s anti-inflammatory compounds, including vitamin C, flavonoids, and carotenoids, help reduce systemic inflammation. “This is particularly useful for individuals dealing with thyroid imbalances or adrenal fatigue,” notes Dr. Parveen.

How often should you eat broccoli for hormonal support?

Yes, but consistency is key. Dr. Parveen recommends having broccoli at least 2–3 times a week, prepared in simple ways like steaming, stir-frying, or blending into smoothies. “While broccoli isn’t a miracle fix, it’s a smart, natural addition to your routine for long-term hormonal balance.”

From estrogen metabolism to blood sugar control, broccoli supports multiple pathways that influence hormonal balance. It's not about one superfood, but about building a lifestyle of mindful nutrition, and broccoli is a brilliant place to start.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before following any tips.)

