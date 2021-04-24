Image Source : FREEPIK Feeling breathless? Do THESE things to strengthen lungs and increase the oxygen level

For the body to always be healthy, it is necessary that your lungs function well. Only after being filtered from the lungs, oxygen reaches every part of your body. In such a situation, it is very important to take special care of the lungs. If your lungs do not work properly then you may have to face deadly diseases like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, cancer. On the other hand, to avoid an epidemic like Covid19, strengthening your lungs is very important. Health experts have revealed that the coronavirus directly hits the lungs, resulting in reduced oxygen levels and breathlessness.

With the second wave of the coronavirus, 60 to 65 percent of the patients are having difficulty in breathing. Their oxygen level has decreased rapidly. Within 2 to 3 days, the level reaches below 80 and in such a situation, oxygen is needed immediately. If oxygen is not available during this period, the situation becomes very serious. In such a situation, it is important to take care of the lungs beforehand. Here are some foods that will make your lungs stronger.

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect you from all kinds of infections. Drink turmeric in milk before going to bed every day. Along with this, you can make a decoction of turmeric, Giloy, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and basil. This will strengthen the immunity alongside keeping the lungs strong.

Honey

Honey has been reported to have great importance in Ayurveda, as it has anti-bacterial properties. By consuming it, your lungs become stronger. Apart from this, drink honey by adding it to warm lemon water in the morning to remove the toxins from the body. Apart from this, honey can also be added to the decoction.

Basil

Basil leaves contain high amounts of potassium, iron, chlorophyll magnesium, carotene and vitamin-C, which help in keeping the lungs healthy. Chew 4-5 leaves daily. Apart from this, you can make and drink an Ayurvedic decoction of Giloy and Tulsi.

Figs

A lot of miraculous elements are found in figs. It contains essential nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin-C, Vitamin-K, Potassium, Magnesium, Copper and Iron. Consuming it will make the lungs stronger. With this, the heart will remain healthy as well.

Garlic

Garlic is rich in antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral properties as well as elements like calcium, phosphorus, iron, vitamins which help to keep the lungs strong. You can consume 2-3 garlic buds on an empty stomach every morning. Apart from this, if you feel very hot, then soak a clove of garlic at night and consume them in the morning.