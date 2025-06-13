Brain tumour in children: Expert reveals why early symptoms are often ignored, know risk factors Don't miss the warning signs! Expert sheds light on why early symptoms of brain tumours in children are often ignored. Learn the risk factors and crucial signs to watch out for.

Brain tumours in children are among the most serious yet ignored medical conditions in India. According to research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimate of 539 deaths per year is due to malignant brain and other central nervous system (CNS) tumours in children and adolescents. Despite the significant life-altering nature of the disease, it often goes undetected or overlooked, largely due to the lack of awareness about early symptoms in children. So, it is important to know the underlying causes and symptoms of brain tumours for timely intervention and improved outcomes.

Detecting early symptoms in children

According to Dr Puneet Kant Arora, Consultant – Neurosurgeon, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, one of the major reasons why brain tumours remain undetected in children until serious stages is the non-specific nature of their symptoms. Many of the early warning signs, including headaches, irritability, lethargy, or nausea, are often mistaken for common health conditions. More specific symptoms begin to appear as the tumour grows. These include:

Frequent and extreme headaches that worsen with time

Unexplained nausea and vomiting

Vision changes, including squinting

Loss of balance or coordination

Difficulty in hearing or remembering

Alterations in speech patterns like slurring or slowed speech

Seizures accompanied by weakness or numbness in limbs

The key to early detection is to look out for any unusual physical or behavioural changes in children, as these may be indicative of an early-stage brain tumour.

Investigating the risk factors

While the exact cause of most brain tumours remains unknown, a combination of several factors may influence children to develop the disease. Genetic conditions such as the Li-Fraumeni syndrome or tuberous sclerosis may increase the risk of developing a tumour.

The most common type of brain tumour in children is Pilocytic Astrocytoma, a slow-growing and benign tumour found in various brain regions, including the Cerebellum and optic pathway. If detected timely, it can be treated through complete or partial removal via surgery such as craniotomy or procedures like radiosurgery and radiation therapy. The type of treatment is dependent on the type, size, grade, and location of the tumour.

Tips to tackle paediatric brain tumours

Symptoms like vomiting and headaches are fairly common in children. Perceived as being harmless, they are ultimately dismissed by parents and even physicians. Carers are unaware that such vague symptoms could also be indicative of a serious condition like a brain tumour.

In such cases, awareness and early detection become crucial in the fight against paediatric tumours. Early diagnosis not only improves survival rates but also prevents long-term neurological damage. Parents, medical practitioners, and healthcare providers must be educated about the potential reasons, symptoms, and implications of brain tumours in children. It is suggested to consult a medical expert in case any such symptoms appear in children before it becomes too late.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

