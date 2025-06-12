Urinary Incontinence: Expert debunk myths, shares causes and treatment options that every woman should know Don't let urinary incontinence hold you back! Expert reveals the truth behind common myths, causes, and effective treatment options every woman needs to know.

Urinary incontinence (UI) is one of the priority health issues recognised by WHO and a condition many women experience but few talk about openly. It is a common and distressing medical condition severely affecting quality of life. Whether it’s a sudden leak while laughing, sneezing, or an overwhelming urge that’s hard to control— bladder issues are more common than we think. In India, one‐third of women have urinary incontinence (UI) after childbirth. On this World Continence Week, let's delve deeper to understand the causes, myths and solutions to this condition and encourage women to speak up and seek solutions.

According to Dr Manasa T, Consultant – Urology Department, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, urinary incontinence is a common health problem among women, with the prevalence varying from 8% to 45% in different studies. Yet, because there is a lot of stigma surrounding the issue, a lot of women do not usually discuss it. Understanding that you are not alone is the first step towards seeking help.

It's not just a ‘getting older’ problem

There is a popular belief that incontinence is limited to elderly women. But the fact is that it can affect younger women too, especially athletes, new mothers, or women with certain medical conditions. Age can be one of the factors, but it’s not the only one.

Different types of incontinence

Stress Incontinence: It is the leakage that happens during coughing, laughing, or lifting heavy objects.

Urge Incontinence: It is a sudden, intense urge to urinate that is followed by leakage.

Overflow Incontinence: It is an inability to completely empty the bladder.

Functional Incontinence: is described as the physical or mental barriers that prevent reaching the toilet in time

How is urinary incontinence diagnosed and treated?

Consulting a doctor is the first and most important step for anyone who suspects or is experiencing urinary incontinence. Diagnosis typically begins with a review of your medical history and a physical examination to pinpoint potential causes. Your doctor may also:

Recommend urine tests to rule out infections or other conditions.

Ask you to maintain a bladder diary tracking fluid intake, bathroom visits, and leakage incidents.

Suggest specialised tests, such as urodynamic studies, to assess bladder and urethra function.

Once diagnosed, the treatment plan is tailored based on the type and severity of your symptoms. Common options include:

Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) to strengthen bladder-supporting muscles

Medications that help control urgency or relax overactive bladder muscles

Medical devices like pessaries or urethral inserts, particularly helpful for some women

Behavioural techniques such as bladder training and scheduled toilet trips

Surgical options in more severe cases to offer long-term relief

Lifestyle tweaks can make a big difference

There are some non-invasive measures that may significantly reduce symptoms for many women. These include:

Practising pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) regularly

Avoiding bladder irritants like caffeine, smoking and alcohol

Bladder training to improve timing

Staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy weight

With the right treatment, most women see significant improvement—or complete recovery.

