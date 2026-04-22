What happens to women’s bones after 35 that no one talks about

New Delhi:

For many women, bone health doesn’t feel urgent in their 30s. There are no obvious symptoms, no sudden changes, nothing that signals something is off. But behind the scenes, changes are already taking place. From the age of 35, the body starts losing bone mass at a quicker pace than that which is being formed. It’s a gradual process, often invisible in the early stages, but one that can have long-term consequences if ignored.

“Bone loss after 35 is usually silent. Many women feel completely healthy, unaware that their bone strength may already be declining,” says Dr Lalit Nemichand Bafna, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka.

What osteoporosis really means

Osteoporosis is often misunderstood as a condition that appears suddenly with age. In fact, it takes place gradually.

It causes weakening of bones by causing them to become thin and brittle.

“A person suffering from osteoporosis becomes more susceptible to bone fractures, particularly those involving hip joints, spinal cord, and wrist joints,” says Dr Bafna.

Reasons why women are more at risk

There are numerous factors why bone loss occurs sooner in women. Even before menopause, a gradual decline in estrogen begins to affect bone strength. Since estrogen helps maintain bone density, even small shifts can make a difference over time.

Lifestyle factors add to it.

“Inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake, along with sedentary habits, can accelerate bone loss,” says Dr Bafna.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding can also temporarily reduce calcium stores if the body isn’t replenished properly.

The early signs are easy to miss

This is where it gets tricky. The signs aren’t dramatic.

A minor fracture after a small fall. A slight loss in height over time. Subtle posture changes. Persistent lower back pain that doesn’t quite go away.

“These may seem harmless individually, but they can indicate declining bone strength,” Dr Bafna notes.

Because of their slow nature, they are often overlooked until the condition worsens.

Bone loss detection methods

One of the best ways to examine your bone health is by having a bone density test, popularly known as a DEXA scan. This will tell your doctor how many minerals are in your bones.

“Early detection through screening allows timely intervention and prevents complications,” Dr Bafna explains.

Bone loss after 35 doesn’t come with a warning sign. It builds slowly, often unnoticed. But paying attention early, even when everything feels fine, can change how your body ages in the long run. Because strong bones aren’t just about later life. They’re built much earlier than most people think.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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