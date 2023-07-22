Bone Cancer: Know symptoms and causes of bone sarcoma

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms and causes of bone sarcoma.

Bone cancer is an incredibly serious and potentially deadly form of cancer that affects the bones, tissue, and connective tissue in the body. It is a relatively rare form of cancer, accounting for only around 1% of all cancers diagnosed each year, but it can have a devastating impact on the lives of those affected by it.

Now, during bone cancer awareness month, it is important to be aware of the symptoms and causes of bone sarcoma so that you can seek medical advice if necessary. Bone sarcoma is an umbrella term used to describe different types of bone cancer, with symptoms and causes varying depending on the type.

One of the most common types is osteosarcoma, which affects the cells that make up the bones and usually occurs in the long bones in the arms and legs. Symptoms can include pain and swelling in the affected area, as well as difficulty moving or bending that part of the body. Other signs may include fatigue, fever, and weight loss.

Another type of bone sarcoma is chondrosarcoma, which affects cartilage cells and usually develops in the shoulder, pelvic area, or legs. Symptoms include pain, tenderness, swelling, or a lump that may not be visible on an X-ray. Chordoma is a rare form of bone sarcoma that usually develops in the skull or spine and typically presents with headaches, vision problems, or difficulty walking.

The exact cause of bone sarcoma is not completely understood but there are certain factors that increase a person’s risk. These include exposure to radiation therapy or chemotherapy for other forms of cancer, certain genetic conditions such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome or Rothmund-Thomson syndrome, and a family history of bone sarcoma.

In addition to knowing what symptoms to look out for and what can increase your risk of developing the condition, it’s also important to be aware of the treatment options available. Depending on the type and stage of bone cancer, treatments may include surgery to remove tumours or damaged bones as well as chemotherapy or radiation therapy to kill cancer cells.

In conclusion, it’s essential to be aware of the symptoms and causes of bone sarcoma so that you can get help if necessary. If you experience any symptoms such as pain or swelling in your bones or joints, it’s important to seek medical advice as soon as possible so that diagnosis and treatment can begin as soon as possible.

