Why bloating, puffiness, and low energy feel so common today?

New Delhi:

Bloating after meals, a puffy face in the morning, and that constant low energy that never quite lifts. For many people, these have quietly become part of everyday life.

But these are not random. As Dr Prarthana Shah, MBBS and integrative health coach, explains, they are signals. Subtle, but important ones that reflect how modern routines are affecting the body’s internal balance.

Stress is doing more than you think

Chronic stress has a way of showing up physically. When the body stays in a constant fight-or-flight mode, digestion slows down. The body prioritises survival over processes like nutrient absorption. Over time, this can lead to bloating, discomfort, and fatigue.

At the same time, elevated cortisol levels can cause the body to hold onto water, which often appears as puffiness, especially around the face and eyes.

The way we eat has changed

Not only what we consume but also the manner in which we consume matters. Irregular consumption habits, rushed mealtimes, and the increasing trend of consuming processed food have begun to show their effects. Excess salt, hidden sugars, and poor quality of ingredients may upset gut flora and cause inflammation.

Too restrictive diets, that try to keep themselves “pure”, deprive the body of nutrients. This imbalance often shows up as low energy and hormonal disruptions.

Your gut is at the centre of it all

Gut health quietly influences more than most people realise. A lack of fibre diversity, limited fermented foods, and frequent antibiotic use can disturb the gut microbiome. When this balance is off, digestion slows, gas builds up, and energy levels drop.

The gut also plays a role in how nutrients are produced and absorbed, which is why its impact is both immediate and long-term.

Sleep and hydration are often ignored

Simple things can be overlooked more often than not. Lack of proper rest leads to disruption of hormones such as cortisol and insulin, resulting in swelling because of increased inflammation and fluid retention. The same is the case with hydration; the body retains any water that it receives when dehydrated. It’s the little things that make the difference.

A lifestyle that barely moves

Modern routines are increasingly sedentary. Exercise assists digestion, while the lymphatic system relies on movement to drain extra fluid from the body. In its absence, the body becomes sluggish within and without. Even simple movement will make a difference.

There is no single fix for these symptoms, and that is the point. Improvement often comes from small, steady shifts. Eating regular, balanced meals. Slowing down. Supporting gut health. Sleeping better. Moving more. Because in the end, the body responds less to extremes and more to consistency.

Also read: The ‘healthy-looking’ trap: What your body may be hiding