Bitter gourd is beneficial in controlling uric acid and diabetes, know how to consume it

These days, people in the country are increasingly falling prey to uric acid. Actually, uric acid is formed due to the breakdown of purine in the body. It reaches the kidneys with the help of blood. However, uric acid is excreted from the body through urine. But when it does not get out of the body through urine, its quantity starts increasing in our body.

Due to which there is pain in the joints of the body, and one has to face a lot of difficulties in getting up and sitting. Due to uric acid, diseases like heart disease, hypertension, kidney stones, and arthritis can also occur. Therefore, it is very important to control it in time. In such a situation, to control it, you can consume bitter gourd juice. Its juice is very beneficial in this disease.

Consuming bitter gourd is beneficial for uric acid

Rich in medicinal properties, bitter gourd contains elements that control uric acid as well as diabetes. A glass of bitter gourd juice has amazing properties to reduce uric acid naturally. Bitter gourd contains iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, along with calcium, beta-carotene, and potassium in good amounts. These elements help in fighting gout.

It is also effective in diabetes

Bitter gourd is also considered very beneficial for diabetes. Bitter gourd is very tasty and contains vitamins A, C, beta-carotene, and other minerals and fibre in abundance, due to which it acts like insulin and manages the rising sugar level.

How to consume bitter gourd

You can drink half a cup of bitter gourd juice every morning on an empty stomach. You can add a little black salt or lemon to remove the bitterness. Drinking it is beneficial for gout and arthritis. If you want, apart from juice, you can make different types of bitter gourd vegetables and eat them. Wash the bitter gourd thoroughly. After this, cut them and dry them in the shade. After this, grind them and make a powder. Drink it with half to one teaspoon of water every morning.

