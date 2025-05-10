5 natural ways to get rid of bad cholesterol stuck in veins Clear your arteries naturally! Know 5 effective ways to reduce bad cholesterol stuck in veins. Improve heart health with these simple, natural methods.

New Delhi:

These days, due to the deteriorating lifestyle and poor eating habits of people, people are falling prey to lifestyle diseases. Bad cholesterol is a condition related to a sedentary lifestyle, due to which the risk of heart diseases increases. Actually, "bad cholesterol" gets deposited on the walls of the arteries, causing the arteries to become hard and narrow, which reduces blood flow. Hardening of the arteries reduces the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. In such a situation, you can try some of these measures to control it.

Bad cholesterol can be controlled by these methods:

Start your day with oats: Oats are very good for heart health because they are high in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan. This fibre binds cholesterol in the digestive system and prevents its absorption into the bloodstream. So make sure to include oatmeal in your morning breakfast. Take a brisk walk every day: Exercise is great for heart health. It doesn't have to be extreme. A brisk 30-minute walk five days a week can raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. Walking improves blood flow and helps your body flush out excess cholesterol. If time is short, split it into two 15-minute sessions after meals. Include dry fruits in your diet: Include dry fruits in your diet to make your heart healthy. Seeds and nuts like almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and flax seeds are good for heart health. Use olive oil: Olive oil maintains good cholesterol in the body and reduces bad cholesterol. You can use it to roast vegetables or sprinkle it on salads or as a dip for whole grain bread. Drink green tea: Green tea has many benefits and is effective in fighting cholesterol. The catechins found in green tea are powerful antioxidants that reduce LDL cholesterol and prevent its oxidation, a process linked to artery damage. Drinking 2-3 cups of unsweetened green tea daily can reduce LDL by about 2-5%.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Does the risk of kidney stones increase in summer? Expert suggest ways to prevent