Bird flu alert after 1,500 crow deaths in Chennai: Causes, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures Nearly 1,500 crows found dead in Chennai have tested positive for bird flu, reviving concerns around the rapidly evolving H5N1 virus. Expert explains how bird flu spreads, key symptoms in humans, treatment protocols and preventive steps to reduce infection risk.

New Delhi:

The sudden death of nearly 1,500 crows in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has once again put the spotlight on a virus that has been making global headlines in recent years. The sheer scale and pace of the deaths prompted swift surveillance and testing by authorities.

The outbreak, now confirmed as bird flu, has reignited concern among scientists, who caution that avian influenza strains circulating worldwide are evolving quickly and could pose a future pandemic risk. To understand the health risks better, we got in touch with Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, who explained what people need to know right now.

Bird flu outbreak explained and how the virus spreads

Bird flu, medically known as avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can, in certain cases, infect humans. “It is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can sometimes infect humans who come into close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments,” Dr Ullal explained.

The current outbreak is linked to the highly pathogenic Influenza A (H5N1) strain, known for spreading quickly among poultry and wild birds. “The outbreak is caused by the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus, which spreads easily among birds such as ducks, chickens and wild waterfowl,” she said.

Human risk rises in high-exposure settings, particularly for:

Poultry workers and farm handlers

People handling sick or dead birds

Those exposed to contaminated cages or surfaces

Residents in outbreak-affected zones

“Those who handle sick or dead birds, interact with contaminated surfaces, or work closely with poultry without protective gear are at greater risk,” she cautioned.

Bird flu symptoms in humans that shouldn’t be ignored

Early symptoms often mirror common flu, which makes awareness crucial, especially after exposure.

People at risk may experience:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Body aches

Difficulty breathing

“Those who are at risk of bird flu are displaying symptoms similar to influenza,” Dr Ullal noted.

In more severe infections, complications can escalate to:

Pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Chest pain

Low blood pressure

Reduced oxygen levels

“It is the need of the hour to consult an expert who will be able to detect the underlying problem and initiate timely intervention,” she emphasised.

Bird flu treatment and medical care approach

Treatment is medical and supervised. Self-medication is strongly discouraged. “If the person is detected to have bird flu, then the expert will have to design a proper line of treatment,” Dr Ullal explained.

Management typically includes:

Prompt medical evaluation

Antiviral medications

Symptom control for fever

Hydration and rest

Severe cases, especially those involving breathlessness, may require hospital care. “If one suffers from breathlessness, then there will be a need for hospitalisation,” she added. Home remedies or over-the-counter drugs without a doctor’s guidance are not advised.

Bird flu preventive measures to lower infection risk

Preventive hygiene and exposure control remain the first line of defence. “It is necessary to avoid touching infected birds with bare hands and to wash hands thoroughly after contact,” Dr Ullal advised.

Key precautions include:

Use gloves while handling birds or poultry

Avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds

Wash hands after touching birds or contaminated surfaces

Maintain hygiene after handling raw poultry or eggs

Cook poultry products thoroughly before consumption

Follow local health advisories in affected regions

Influenza vaccination is also recommended as a general respiratory safeguard.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad tragedy: Psychiatrist links excessive gaming to anxiety in children, shares tips for parents