Ghaziabad tragedy: Psychiatrist links excessive gaming to anxiety in children, shares tips for parents

The deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad earlier this week have sparked difficult conversations around children, screens and emotional wellbeing. The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building around 2 am. A note addressed to their father was recovered, and investigators are examining several aspects of their digital exposure, including mobile phone usage and online influences.

While the probe is ongoing, the incident has renewed focus on how excessive mobile engagement, particularly gaming, may affect young minds. Speaking about the broader emotional impact of gaming on children, Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant - Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, breaks down where concern begins, how it shows up, and what families should watch for.

When gaming begins to affect emotional regulation

Mobile games are built to hold attention. Fast rewards. Constant stimulation. On the surface, that engagement isn’t harmful. “Mobile games are designed to be engaging and rewarding, which is not inherently harmful. However, when gaming becomes excessive, especially among children and adolescents, it can affect emotional health and overall development,” Dr Murali explained.

According to him, one of the earliest emotional shifts parents may notice is dysregulation. Children who spend long, uninterrupted hours gaming may react strongly when asked to stop. Irritability. Impatience. Withdrawal.

“Constant stimulation from game conditions causes the brain to seek quick rewards, making everyday activities like studying, social interaction, or even play feel less satisfying,” he noted. Over time, slower, real-world experiences begin to feel less engaging by comparison.

Anxiety, social withdrawal and sleep disruption

The emotional effects rarely exist in isolation. They tend to overlap. Many games are structured around competition, targets and progression. While motivating for some, this can create pressure for others. “Failure within the game or fear of falling behind peers can lead to stress, frustration, and feelings of inadequacy,” Dr Murali cautioned.

For emotionally sensitive children, these feelings can spill beyond the screen, affecting self-esteem and confidence. At the same time, social habits may begin to shift. Online gaming can replace face-to-face interaction, limiting opportunities to build empathy, communication and conflict-resolution skills. Prolonged isolation may increase vulnerability to loneliness and low mood.

Sleep is another casualty, often overlooked. “Late-night gaming and prolonged screen exposure interfere with natural sleep cycles,” he explained. Fatigue, poor concentration, mood swings and heightened emotional sensitivity tend to follow, particularly in growing children.

When gaming becomes an emotional escape

Importantly, excessive gaming isn’t always the starting problem. “Excessive gaming may sometimes act as a coping mechanism rather than the root problem,” Dr Murali pointed out. Children dealing with academic pressure, bullying, family conflict or internal distress may turn to games as an escape space. In such cases, simply restricting screen time may not address the underlying emotional need. Dr Murali suggests parents focus on balance rather than blanket bans:

Set age-appropriate screen-time limits and maintain consistent routines

Encourage a healthy mix of physical activity, hobbies and family interaction

Monitor game content and discuss online experiences openly

Watch for warning signs such as mood changes, sleep disturbance or declining academic interest

Seek professional help if behavioural changes persist

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

