From social media pressure to overstimulation: Mental health expert lists 5 struggles Gen Z deals with

Gen Z spends most days juggling a lot. Social expectations, academic pressure, career goals, and the constant feeling of needing to stay visible. Many feel that slowing down means falling behind. But mental health isn’t about pushing through nonstop. It’s about finding ways to cope without quietly burning out.

Mental health also isn’t about always appearing strong or keeping everything together. It’s about building habits that actually support well-being. Aanandita Vaghani, mental health counsellor and founder of UnFix Your Feelings, says she regularly sees a few recurring struggles among Zoomers that overlap and quietly drain them.

Most common mental health challenges Gen Z is dealing with right now

Social media pressure and comparison

“In my work with Gen Z, social media often comes up when we talk about self-worth,” Vaghani tells Health Shots. “Many know that online content is carefully curated, yet they still feel emotionally affected by comparisons with others.” She adds that many feel “behind, inadequate, or anxious after scrolling through social media,” and she often sees “direct links between certain posts and increased anxiety, body image issues, and fear of missing out.”

Therapy focuses on understanding how social media impacts mood. “I encourage them to take intentional breaks from their devices and to follow accounts that share more realistic, values-based messages,” she says. The aim isn’t to quit social media, but to regain control and use it more mindfully.

Academic and career stress

“Many Gen Z feel pressure to succeed early and visibly,” says the expert. She often sees clients who feel burnt out from academics or scared that one wrong career decision could ruin their future. Economic uncertainty only sharpens that fear. In therapy, success is reframed as a process, not a fixed destination. The expert works on setting realistic, flexible goals and separating self-worth from productivity. Mentorship, curiosity, and learning are encouraged over perfection or external validation.

Loneliness and isolation

“A lot of youngsters report feeling lonely, even though they are often online and have active social lives,” says Vaghani. Many struggle to ask for help because they fear being a burden. While digital connections help, they often lack emotional depth. Therapy focuses on building safer, more meaningful relationships. Better emotional communication. Healthier boundaries. More face-to-face presence where possible. Over time, they learn that intimacy comes from being emotionally present, not just available.

Anxiety and depression

“Rates of anxiety and depressive symptoms are noticeably high among Gen Z,” the expert says, often linked to climate anxiety, political instability, and uncertainty about the future. Many carry a quiet grief without knowing how to name it. Therapy helps normalise these responses, creating space to process fear and sadness without minimising them. Sustainable coping strategies are built slowly, while open conversations and peer support help reduce stigma.

Burnout and overstimulation

“Burnout and overstimulation are defining challenges I see in Gen Z,” says Vaghani. Constant notifications, news cycles, and multitasking leave little room for rest. Many feel exhausted yet guilty for slowing down. Therapeutic work focuses on setting boundaries with technology, scheduling intentional rest, and practising mindfulness in realistic ways. Learning to spot early signs of overload helps intervene before burnout fully sets in.

How therapy can help Gen Z

Therapy offers space to regulate emotions, tolerate uncertainty, and reconnect with oneself. With the right support, Gen Z shows strong insight and a genuine commitment to emotional well-being, often leading the way in reshaping how mental health is understood today.

