Bird flu death: Here's what you need to know about H5N1 virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a person has died of H5N1 bird flu in the United States. The person was previously hospitalized with severe avian influenza A(H5N1) illness (H5N1 bird flu). This is the first person who died of H5N1 infection in the US. The case was related to animal-to-human exposure.

Bird flu infection doesn't spread from one person to the other and it spreads from animals and birds to humans. This is also known as a dead-end infection because there isn't any transmission from one human to the other.

H5N1 was first identified in Southern China in 1996 and it has caused sporadic outbreaks in wild and farmed birds around the globe over the years. According to a report in CNN, scientists said that virus would need to evolve or retain key changes in its genetic sequence to start a pandemic.

H5N1 bird flu is an infection that spreads in birds and other animals. However, it can also infect humans. The infection infects your upper respiratory tract and lungs. It can also spread to other parts of the body. In recent cases, the infection also affected the eyes, thereby, causing pink eye.

Symptoms of bird flu

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Stuffy or runny nose

Shortness of breath (dyspnea).

Complications of bird flu

Some cases of bird flu can become severe, thereby, causing complications. Here are some complications of bird flu.

Pneumonia

Acute respiratory distress

Bacterial infections

Sepsis

Brain swelling, like meningoencephalitis

Respiratory failure.

Prevention of bird flu

Here are some preventive tips for bird flu.

Wear protective clothing when working with birds, wild animals and livestock

Wash your hands frequently when handling birds, wild animals and livestock or after being in areas where they live

Don’t work with animals who are sick or who’ve been exposed to avian influenza

Take your shoes off before entering your home if you’ve been in areas where birds like waterfowl or chickens live

Don’t touch or drink unpasteurized milk

Get a seasonal flu shot.

