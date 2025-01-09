Afraid of getting diagnosed with HMPV? Here's how to protect yourself from this respiratory virus

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's how to protect yourself from HMPV

It is important for people in India to be alert about the HMP virus. It is important to be afraid of this virus and take it seriously. Because even if its symptoms are minor, the problem may last for a week or ten days, but only he is wise who works at the right time. So do not delay in taking precautions. Never take any enemy of health lightly. Because no one knows when it will take a dangerous form. Then there will be nothing left except rubbing hands.

Especially those who are already suffering from any disease, like high BP or sugar patients, need to be careful. People whose immunity is weak. They should also be careful. Apart from this, those who live a sedentary lifestyle or those who have weakened their lungs and liver by smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol. They should also take precautions.

Leave aside the question of whether HMPV is as dangerous as COVID or not. Just remember that if you are careful, you will never fall ill, and that too when there are many enemies of health. These days there is an outbreak of cold winds; lifestyle-related diseases are increasing, so you should be careful of any virus.

How to protect yourself from HMPV?

In winters, any virus attacks quickly and rapidly. These days, immunity becomes weak. Therefore, to avoid viruses like HMP, it is most important that you adopt a healthy lifestyle. Wake up early in the morning and do yoga. Take a healthy diet. Do not eat too much fried food. Get enough sleep and drink up to 4 liters of water a day. Keep washing hands frequently. If someone has a cold, wear a mask. Keep sanitizing hands.

Healthy diet to stay away from HMPV

Eat fresh, homemade food in the winter. Eating hot and fresh food reduces the risk of many diseases. Always eat less than your hunger. Include plenty of salad and seasonal fruits in your diet. Take fresh curd or buttermilk with food. Do workouts daily. This will help you keep yourself fit.

What to do if you are suffering from cold?

If you have a mild cold or cough, take steam. Gargle with salt water. Drink tea made with ginger, basil, and cinnamon. Drink turmeric milk. Eat Chyavanprash with milk in the morning and evening. Use jaggery. Use black pepper. This will control your cold and cough to a great extent.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Human Metapneumovirus is not a new virus, circulates in winter and spring: WHO