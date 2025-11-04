Bigg Boss 19’s Pranit More diagnosed with dengue: Early warning signs you must not ignore this season Bigg Boss 19’s Pranit More has been diagnosed with dengue amid a surge in cases across India. Doctors warn the fever can turn serious fast if ignored. Here’s how to spot the early signs, when to get tested, and how to stay protected this monsoon.

New Delhi:

'Bigg Boss 19' participant Pranit More left the reality show after reportedly being diagnosed with dengue. The news has once again drawn attention to a seasonal menace that strikes when humidity rises and stagnant water becomes a breeding ground. Doctors warn that dengue cases are rising faster than usual this year, and what’s more alarming, many people mistake early symptoms for a common viral fever until it’s too late.

According to Dr Neha Sharma, Attending Consultant, Fortis Hospital, Manesar, Gurugram, “We are seeing an unusual surge in dengue cases this year due to prolonged rain and rising humidity. Dengue is not just about fever; it can affect the liver, platelets, and even lead to life-threatening complications if ignored.”

Why are dengue cases rising

Dengue spreads through the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water, often around homes. In fact, studies in The Indian Journal of Medical Research show that even small temperature spikes can increase mosquito breeding and dengue transmission by up to 40%.

Dr Sharma points out that urban areas like Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai are particularly vulnerable this year. “Water collected in flowerpots, air cooler trays, and construction sites has become the main source of infection. A single neglected spot can infect multiple households,” she says.

What are the early symptoms of dengue fever?

The first signs of dengue may appear 4–7 days after a mosquito bite. While fever is the most obvious symptom, it’s often accompanied by severe body ache, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, and fatigue.

“Patients often dismiss it as a viral fever, but by the time the platelet count drops, complications have already begun,” says Dr Sharma.

Other red-flag symptoms include:

Sudden rashes or redness on the skin

Vomiting or abdominal pain

Unexplained weakness or dizziness

Bleeding gums or nose

Restlessness or shortness of breath

When to get tested and what tests to take

If fever lasts more than 48 hours or any of these symptoms appear, doctors recommend immediate blood tests, including a CBC and a Dengue NS1 antigen test, for accurate diagnosis.

Why self-medication can worsen dengue

Dr Sharma strongly warns against taking painkillers or antibiotics without medical advice. “Medications like ibuprofen can worsen internal bleeding in dengue patients. Self-medicating only masks symptoms and delays diagnosis.”

Instead, she advises early medical consultation and hydration. “Dehydration worsens the disease course, so fluids, rest, and timely monitoring are key,” she adds. In moderate to severe cases, patients may require hospitalisation to manage platelet levels and liver function.

How to stay protected this season

With cases peaking during the post-monsoon period, prevention remains the best defence.

Avoid water stagnation inside and outside the home.

Use mosquito repellents, nets, and wear full-sleeved clothing.

Change water in vases, birdbaths, and coolers regularly.

Keep window screens intact and check corners for dampness or standing water.

Dr Sharma also highlights a commonly overlooked precaution: “Clean your AC filters and drain trays regularly. They’re ideal spots for mosquito eggs.”

Dengue isn’t just a seasonal fever; it’s a systemic illness that can spiral quickly if ignored. As Dr Sharma says, “Early testing saves lives. The earlier we identify dengue, the easier it is to prevent complications.” So, if fever and fatigue strike this season, don’t brush them off. Stay alert, stay hydrated, and stay one step ahead of the mosquito.