Bhringraj Benefits: Powerful herb that improves liver health & digestion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bhringraj: Powerful herb with many benefits

Bhringraj, also known as Eclipta Alba, is a traditional Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries in India to promote hair growth and overall health. The herb has been used in various forms such as oil, powder, and juice, and is known for its numerous health benefits. Here are it's few benifits:

Promote hair growth: One of the main benefits of Bhringraj is its ability to promote hair growth. It is rich in phytochemicals that nourish the hair follicles and promote the growth of new hair. The herb has been shown to reduce hair loss and improve hair texture, making it a popular ingredient in many hair care products.

Improve liver health: The herb has been shown to protect the liver from damage caused by toxins, making it an effective treatment for liver-related ailments such as jaundice and hepatitis.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Bhringraj is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. The herb has been shown to be effective in treating inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and asthma. It also helps in reducing fever and inflammation caused by infections.

Improve digestion: The herb has been shown to improve the secretion of digestive enzymes, which can help improve digestion and prevent digestive problems such as constipation, bloating, and indigestion.

Boost the immune system: The herb contains several compounds that have been shown to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections and diseases.

Improve skin health: The herb has been shown to reduce acne, improve skin texture, and promote a healthy glow. It also helps in reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

Latest Health News