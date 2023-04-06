BEWARE! These items in your kitchen can be potentially cancerous

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Items in your kitchen that are potentially cancerous

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it's where we prepare and consume the majority of our meals. However, many of the items commonly found in the kitchen can potentially be linked to cancer. Though it’s important to remember that not every item is potentially harmful, it is essential to be aware of the potential risks of certain items. Here is a list of a few items to be mindful of :

Non stick cookware

Non-stick cookware contains a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which has been linked to cancer in some studies. When non-stick cookware is heated to high temperatures, it can release toxic fumes that can be harmful to human health. These fumes can cause flu-like symptoms in humans, and in some cases, may be linked to cancer.

Canned food

Canned food can potentially be cancerous due to the presence of a chemical called Bisphenol A (BPA) in the lining of some cans. BPA can potentially leach into the food from the can lining, especially when the can is heated or exposed to acidic foods.

Refined oil

One of the main concerns with refined oil is the formation of harmful compounds called acrylamides and glycidyl fatty acid esters (GEs) during the refining process. These compounds are known to be carcinogenic and have been linked to various forms of cancer, including breast cancer, colon cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Processed meat

Processed meat is linked to an increased risk of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer. To preserve processed milk, nitrates and nitrites are used, which when consumed can get converted into harmful compounds called nitrosamines inside the human body.

Plastic cutting board

Plastic cutting boards are made from a variety of different plastics, and some of these may contain chemicals that can be carcinogenic when they come into contact with food.

When plastic cutting boards are used, the repeated cutting and scraping can cause tiny particles of plastic to break off and mix with the food. This can potentially lead to the ingestion of these harmful chemicals and an increased risk of cancer.

By understanding the risks associated with these items and taking steps to reduce our exposure, we can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from the harmful effects of cancer.

