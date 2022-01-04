Cotton masks just fashion statement: Know which mask gives most protection against COVID-19?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Which mask gives most protection against COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world badly in the last two years and counting. Many have lost their lives after the deadly infection spread across the world and forced people to stay inside their homes for long periods or else face the fear of getting infected. Nations across the world declared strict lockdown conditions and now the resurgence of COVID-19 is happening in the form of the Omicron variant which has started to spread in various countries including India. This has become a cause of concern for the public health system of various countries.

Health experts have suggested that an effective way to keep oneself safe from the COVID-19 infection is to wear face masks in public places and even indoors. Researchers found that wearing a covering could lower the risk of infection by up to 225 times, compared to solely relying on a three-metre rule of social distancing, reported Daily Mail. Everyone above the age of 2 can wear a face mask, as per the USA-based public health agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But, a variety of masks are available in the markets and medical stores among other places. This may lead to confusion as to which mask offers the best protection from COVID-19 infection and its variants and where to buy it from. We share some helpful information in this regard.

N95 respirators

N95 respirators have been recommended for maximum safety from Covid infection, which also spreads from sneezing and coughing. According to healthline.com, certified N95 respirators can filter out 95 percent of particles that are 100 to 300 nm in size. This makes it an effective item for protection from smaller particles that may be the carriers of infection. It also wraps tightly around the mouth and nose area, offering better protection, and does not cause problems in breathing. It is multi-layered and difficult for air droplets to penetrate through.

Cloth or cotton masks

Face masks made of cotton cloth are probably the most used kind during the pandemic. They can be made easily at home and are also available for cheap rates at every marketplace. However, the safety they offer is not really up to the mark. They cannot filter out tiny air droplets and are also very porous. Even though they are not medically recommended, they offer better protection than no mask at all. They are readily sold and purchased and are even used as a fashion statement.

Surgical masks

As per healthline.com, surgical masks are composed of breathable synthetic fabric and are not designed to completely cover the jawline and nose area for good protection from the virus. They do not form an airtight seal around the area they cover but consistent wearing and use of double masks are recommended for better protection.

Face shields

Face shields are being offered by flight companies for boarding passengers. Many wear it over a face mask while others are seen wearing it just over their faces which inadvertently increases the risk of exposure as it is fully exposed from the bottom area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website claims that evaluation of face shields is ongoing, but effectiveness is unknown at this time.

Apart from the kind of mask that one may choose to wear, it is also important that one wears them in the right manner. Some dos and don'ts in the regard as per CDC are:

1. Completely cover your nose and mouth with the mask.

2. Do not use masks that have exhalation valves or vents. They allow virus particles to escape.

3. If you are wearing a cotton mask or surgical mask, the use of two layers is recommended.

4. Do not wear loosely fitted masks which may cause more exposure.

5. Scarves are not substitutes for masks. So avoid them if possible.

6. There are masks available on the market which are specifically designed for kids in the age group of 3-6 and for kids in the age group of 7-12 years.