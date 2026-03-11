Bengaluru UV index hits ‘Extreme’ 13: Doctor warns of serious sun exposure risks

New Delhi:

Residents in Bengaluru are used to relatively mild weather, but recent readings have raised concerns among health experts. The city’s UV index has reportedly touched 13, placing it in the “extreme” category and signalling that sun exposure could quickly become harmful without proper protection.

While many people associate ultraviolet radiation with beach destinations or peak summer heat, doctors say high UV levels can pose health risks even in cities known for pleasant climates. The rise in UV intensity means residents may need to rethink their daily sun protection habits.

What does a UV index of 13 actually mean?

The UV index measures the intensity of ultraviolet radiation from the sun at a given location. A reading above 11 is classified as extreme, meaning unprotected skin can begin to burn in just a few minutes. At this level, prolonged exposure to sunlight increases the risk of sunburn, skin damage, eye irritation and dehydration. People who spend time outdoors for work or exercise are particularly vulnerable.

Doctors say the impact of UV radiation is cumulative, meaning regular exposure over time can accelerate skin ageing and raise the risk of skin-related health problems.

Why sun protection becomes crucial

According to Dr Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant – Academies and Strategies, Internal Medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, the current UV conditions make it important to take preventive steps before stepping outside. One of the most effective measures is applying sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outdoors. It should be used not only on the face but also on exposed areas such as the hands, neck and feet.

Avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, typically between 11 am and 4 pm, can also significantly reduce exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. Wearing sunglasses, hats, and light cotton clothing provides an additional protective barrier against the sun.

The hidden risk: dehydration

High UV levels are often accompanied by rising temperatures, which can increase the risk of dehydration. Doctors recommend drinking fluids regularly rather than waiting until you feel thirsty. Adults should aim to consume around two to two-and-a-half litres of water daily, depending on activity levels. Drinks such as salted buttermilk, oral rehydration solutions or simple homemade lemon water can help replenish electrolytes lost through sweat.

Paying attention to simple signs can also help. For example, dark-coloured urine often indicates that the body needs more hydration. Experts also suggest limiting caffeine intake to no more than two cups a day and avoiding alcohol during periods of intense heat, as both can contribute to dehydration.

Foods that help your body stay cool

Diet can also play a role in managing heat exposure. Water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, melon, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots and citrus fruits can support hydration and help the body cope better with high temperatures. Including these foods in daily meals may not only improve hydration but also provide essential vitamins and antioxidants that support skin health.

The spike in Bengaluru’s UV index serves as a reminder that even cities known for moderate weather are not immune to extreme sun exposure. Simple precautions, such as applying sunscreen, staying hydrated, avoiding peak sun hours and wearing protective clothing, can go a long way in reducing the health risks associated with high ultraviolet radiation.

Also read: Karnataka’s proposed social media ban for under-16s: Doctors explain the health concerns behind the move

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet