Karnataka’s proposed social media ban for under-16s: Doctors explain the health concerns behind the move

New Delhi:

The decision to restrict the use of social media for children under the age of 16, which was included in the Karnataka State Budget 2026 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has raised the issue of the rising influence of digital media on the health of children.

Experts in the field of health say that the decision was taken because of the rising concern about the influence of excessive use of social media and screen time on the health of children.

The mental health impact of early social media exposure

According to Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant Psychiatrist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, social media can influence children’s emotional development because young minds are still learning how to process feedback, comparison and criticism.

“During childhood and adolescence, the brain areas responsible for emotional regulation and decision-making are still developing,” Dr. Gupta explains. “Constant exposure to online validation through likes, comments and shares can create patterns where self-worth becomes closely tied to digital feedback.”

Experts warn that excessive social media use can expose children to comparison culture, cyberbullying and unrealistic standards, which may increase the risk of anxiety, low self-esteem and emotional distress.

“Children who spend long hours online may experience social withdrawal or emotional vulnerability because their identity formation is still in progress,” Dr Gupta adds.

Screen time and rising eye health concerns

Beyond mental health, doctors also highlight the growing number of vision-related problems among children linked to prolonged screen use.

Dr Bhavya Reddy, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, says extended exposure to smartphones and social media can contribute to digital eye strain and early vision problems.

“Children who spend long hours focusing on screens blink less frequently and continuously focus on near objects, which can strain the visual system,” Dr Reddy explains. “This increases the risk of dry eyes, headaches and early-onset myopia.”

Reducing screen time, she says, can encourage outdoor activity and healthier visual habits that support eye development.

Attention span and sleep disruptions

Experts also warn that continuous scrolling through short-form content can affect children’s ability to focus.

“The brain becomes accustomed to rapid stimulation and instant rewards,” Dr Gupta notes. “This can make it harder for children to concentrate on activities that require sustained attention, such as reading or schoolwork.”

Late-night screen use is another concern. It has been seen that exposure to blue light through phones and tablets can affect the production of melatonin, which is responsible for regulating sleep.

Poor quality of sleep has been associated with decreased concentration, mood swings, and decreased academic performance in children.

A chance to encourage healthy habits

Experts have stated that policies that discourage early usage of social media can encourage healthy habits among children.

Reducing screen time can provide more opportunities for outdoor activities, socialising, and bonding, which is important for emotional development.

“When children spend less time online, families find more space for conversations, activities, and meaningful interactions, which is important for their emotional development.” Dr Gupta says. “These experiences help build emotional resilience and stronger communication skills.”

While the proposal has triggered debate, doctors say it highlights an important question about how society manages children’s relationship with technology. Experts emphasise that the goal is not simply to eliminate digital access but to help children develop healthier habits and balanced engagement with the online world.

