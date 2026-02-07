Think posture is ruining your joints? Orthopaedic surgeon breaks down 8 ways to prevent injuries Joint pain is no longer limited to age or athletes. An orthopaedic sports surgeon explains how daily habits, not sudden injuries, shape joint health, sharing eight practical insights on strength, movement and prevention.

New Delhi:

Joint pain has quietly stopped being an “age thing”. It’s showing up in desk workers, people glued to screens, anyone moving less than they should. Long sitting hours, rushed workouts, weak mobility, it all stacks up slowly. Nothing dramatic. Just small habits adding stress to joints over time.

Orthopaedic sports surgeon Dr David Abbasi, who is double board-certified, recently spoke about this in an Instagram post dated November 22. His core message was simple. Injury prevention isn’t about luck. It’s about what you do daily. He broke down a set of realities people often misunderstand when it comes to protecting their joints.

8 things to know about joint health and injury prevention

1. Joint pain rarely comes from one sudden mistake

People often blame one awkward twist or one bad gym day. According to Dr Abbasi, it almost never works that way. Joint issues usually build quietly. Years of under-training. Repetitive strain. Sitting too long. Not enough strength to support movement. As he puts it, “Your joints don’t randomly ‘go bad’ — they respond to the load you put on them.”

2. Too much rest can slow recovery

Rest feels like the safest response when something hurts. But stopping movement entirely can weaken the very muscles that stabilise joints. “Rest is NOT always the answer,” Dr Abbasi notes. Controlled motion, gradual loading and strength work often help recovery far more than prolonged inactivity.

3. Walking alone won’t fully protect your joints

Walking is great for heart health and general fitness. But it doesn’t build enough joint stability on its own. Dr Abbasi explains that preventing conditions like arthritis or tendinitis requires muscular strength. Without that support, joints continue absorbing impact without backup.

4. Strength matters more than perfect posture

Posture gets blamed for almost everything. But Dr Abbasi challenges that idea. “Your posture matters less than you think, your capacity matters much more.” What truly counts is tissue strength, mobility and conditioning, not how straight you sit every minute.

5. Injuries usually start at weak links

The body works as a chain. Weakness in one area often shows up as pain somewhere else. Weak hips can trigger knee pain. Poor glute strength may strain the lower back. Fragile rotator cuff muscles often lead to shoulder injuries. Warning signs usually appear before major damage does.

6. Muscle strength is the biggest joint shield

If there is one factor that protects joints most, it is strength. “The number 1 thing that protects your joints is strength. Not supplements. Not braces. Not gadgets. Strength,” he says. Strong muscles absorb force so joints don’t carry the full load.

7. Ignoring pain only delays healing

Pushing through pain may feel tough, but it often worsens recovery timelines. “Ignoring pain doesn’t make you tough, it usually makes recovery longer.” Addressing discomfort early prevents minor strain from turning chronic.

8. Daily habits outweigh treatments

Medical care helps, but it cannot replace daily responsibility. Doctors and physiotherapists guide the process, but staying active, building strength and maintaining movement consistency rests with the individual. Joint health is shaped more at home than in clinics.

ALSO READ: Are your joints ageing faster than you? Expert reveals early signs to watch out for

Joint protection isn’t built in emergency moments. It forms quietly through routine. Small, steady habits. Done often. Done right.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.