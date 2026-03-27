New Covid variant BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’: Doctor on symptoms, testing advice and whether vaccines still protect

New Delhi:

A new Covid-19 subvariant is starting to get noticed again, though not in a panic-driven way. It is being called BA.3.2, informally nicknamed the “Cicada” variant, and it has already been detected in the United States and several other regions. Naturally, it brings up the usual questions. How serious is it? Are the symptoms different? Do vaccines still work? It’s a cycle people have seen before, but the uncertainty still lingers a bit each time.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant and HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, breaks it down in a fairly straightforward way. The idea is not to overcomplicate things. Just understand what is known so far, and what actually matters in day-to-day life as these variants continue to evolve.

How severe is the “Cicada” variant really?

There is a pattern that has been noticed over time. Newer variants tend to spread faster, but that does not always mean they are more dangerous.

“We are seeing that newer variants spread more easily, but they do not always make people sicker, especially if they are vaccinated,” Dr Akshay explained.

He also pointed out that severity is not just about the variant itself. “How unwell someone gets depends on age, existing health conditions and how strong their immunity is,” he noted.

Do vaccines still offer protection?

This is still one of the biggest concerns people have. The short answer remains reassuring.

“Vaccines still protect very well against severe illness, hospitalisation and death,” the doctor said.

Even if a variant manages to bypass some immune defence, the body is not starting from zero. “The vaccine helps your body respond faster and reduces complications,” he added.

Boosters can also play a role here. Especially for those who fall into higher-risk categories.

Symptoms to keep an eye on

Symptoms have not shifted dramatically, but they can feel milder for some people now. Almost like a regular cold in certain cases.

“Watch out for fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, body aches and a blocked nose,” Dr Akshay said.

He also mentioned that loss of taste or smell, which was more common earlier, may not show up as often now.

When to get tested or seek help?

Testing is still relevant, especially in certain situations.

“You should get tested if you have symptoms, if you have been exposed, or if you are going to meet someone at high risk,” he explained.

As for medical attention, timing matters. “If symptoms worsen, like breathing difficulty, chest pain or low oxygen levels, do not wait, see a doctor,” he said.

This becomes even more important for older adults or those with underlying conditions.

Do you need to change your daily precautions?

Not really. The basics are still doing most of the work.

“Simple steps like hand hygiene, covering your mouth when coughing and avoiding crowded indoor spaces can lower your risk,” Dr Akshay noted.

He also added that wearing a mask in high-risk settings and staying updated with vaccines continues to be useful.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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