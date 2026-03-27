BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’ Covid variant: Symptoms, mutations, spread, risks and what WHO says

New Delhi:

A new Covid-19 subvariant is starting to get noticed again, though not in a panic-driven way. It is being called BA.3.2, informally nicknamed the “Cicada” variant, and it has already been detected in the United States and several other regions. It traces back to the Omicron lineage, which continues to evolve in small but important ways.

The name “Cicada” comes from the idea that this variant may have evolved quietly for a while before reappearing. That, along with its mutation profile, is why scientists and global health agencies are watching it closely. Still, the World Health Organization has classified it as a “variant under monitoring”, which means it is being tracked carefully, but it is not considered a major global threat at this stage.

What the BA.3.2 cicada variant is and where it came from

BA.3.2 is a sublineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. It evolved from the earlier BA.3 lineage, which had mostly disappeared after early 2022. Its re-emergence, with significant changes, is what makes it notable now.

What stands out is the number of mutations it carries. Studies suggest that BA.3.2 has over 50 mutations in its spike protein compared to its immediate ancestor, and more than 70 mutations when compared to the original Wuhan strain.

This level of mutation has raised concerns around:

Potential immune escape

Increased transmissibility

Changes in biological behaviour of the virus

Because of these factors, the WHO officially designated BA.3.2 as a variant under monitoring in December 2025.

Why scientists and health agencies are tracking it closely

There are a few specific reasons why BA.3.2 is being observed more closely than some other variants.

Immune evasion potential: Early findings suggest it may partially bypass immunity from previous infections or vaccinations

Early findings suggest it may partially bypass immunity from previous infections or vaccinations High mutation load: It is one of the most heavily mutated Omicron subvariants identified so far, which could influence how it spreads or responds to antibodies

It is one of the most heavily mutated Omicron subvariants identified so far, which could influence how it spreads or responds to antibodies Spread across regions: It has already been detected in multiple countries, including parts of Europe, Australia and the US, with signs of gradual growth in some areas, including wastewater surveillance

At the same time, experts are emphasising a key point. Monitoring does not equal alarm. According to current WHO assessments, there is no evidence yet of increased hospitalisation or death rates linked to this variant.

Symptoms linked to the BA.3.2 variant

So far, the symptoms associated with BA.3.2 appear similar to other Omicron subvariants. In most vaccinated individuals, they are generally mild and manageable.

Common symptoms include:

Cough

Fatigue

Runny nose or congestion

Headache

Sore throat

Mild fever

Body aches

Less common symptoms may include:

Loss of taste or smell

Night sweats

Skin rashes

Health agencies such as the CDC note that Covid-19 symptoms continue to evolve with different variants and can vary depending on a person’s immunity levels and vaccination status.

Does BA.3.2 cause more severe illness?

At this stage, there is no indication that BA.3.2 leads to more severe disease compared to earlier Omicron variants.

Available global data suggests:

No significant increase in hospitalisation rates

No clear rise in mortality

Symptoms largely resembling mild upper respiratory infections

Experts also believe that existing vaccines are likely to continue protecting against severe disease, even if their effectiveness against infection may be somewhat reduced.

What this means for india and the wider world

While BA.3.2 has been detected internationally, there is currently no evidence of widespread outbreaks in India. That said, the nature of global travel and interconnected populations means that new variants can spread relatively quickly.

For the public, the guidance remains practical and familiar:

Stay updated with booster recommendations

Follow basic precautions in high-risk settings

Get tested if symptoms appear

Take extra care around vulnerable groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised

The bigger picture

The emergence of BA.3.2 is another reminder that Covid-19 has not disappeared. It continues to evolve, sometimes in ways that take time to fully understand.

Even though its high mutation count and potential for immune escape have drawn attention, there is no current evidence suggesting increased severity or a major global threat. For now, the focus remains on vigilance, not panic. Vaccination, ongoing surveillance, and public awareness continue to be the most effective tools in managing new variants as they appear.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.