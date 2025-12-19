Ayush mark, Yoga to digital portals: PM Modi’s big announcements at WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched key Ayush initiatives, including the Ayush Mark and digital platforms, at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to boost global trust in traditional medicine systems.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the closing ceremony of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi on December 19, 2025. The three-day summit, held at Bharat Mandapam, has brought together world leaders, health experts and policymakers to discuss how traditional medicine systems can be strengthened, standardised and integrated into modern healthcare.

At the closing event, Prime Minister Modi launched several landmark Ayush sector initiatives. He said that Yoga is part of traditional medicine systems, and the ancient Indian practice has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony.

What did PM Modi say

"Over the past three days, experts from around the world in the field of traditional medicine have held meaningful discussions here. I am happy that India is providing a strong platform for this, and the WHO has also played an active role in this...It is our good fortune and a matter of pride for India that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine has been established in Jamnagar, India. The world entrusted us with this responsibility with great confidence at the first Traditional Medicine Summit," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the success of this summit is very important from a global perspective.

Yoga has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony

"Traditional medicine systems also include yoga. Yoga has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony. Thanks to the efforts of India and the support of more than 175 countries, the United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day. I commend every individual who has made a significant contribution to the promotion and development of yoga," PM Modi said.

My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP)

One of the main projects of Modi's government is the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), which will provide one centralised online location to access all the available services relating to Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and homoeopathy.

The portal aims to provide better access to a range of Ayush-based services to both the users and practitioners, creating greater transparency in their delivery.

He unveiled the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of Ayush products and services. The Prime Minister released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book 'From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush'.

Postal stamp on Ashwagandha

He released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new WHO-South East Asia Regional Office complex in Delhi, which will also house the WHO India Country Office, marking a significant milestone in India's partnership with the World Health Organisation.

Feliciation by PM Modi

PM Modi felicitated the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their sustained dedication to Yoga and its global promotion.

The awards reaffirm Yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India.

He also visited the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of Traditional Medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

About the WHO Global Summit

Under this year’s theme, “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being”, the summit has focused on evidence-based approaches, research investment, regulatory frameworks and global cooperation. It aligns closely with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, which aims to expand the role of traditional medicine worldwide while ensuring quality, safety and scientific rigour.