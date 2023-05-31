Avoid THESE high-cholesterol drinks to safeguard your health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid THESE high-cholesterol drinks

Foods that increase cholesterol: Nowadays, people are falling prey to heart diseases at an early age. The situation is such that the problem of obesity and high cholesterol is being seen even in youth under the age of 18. But the thing to be understood is where the onset of high cholesterol and heart disease occurs at a young age. So, let us tell you that consumption of some drinks increases cholesterol rapidly in the arteries and then slowly leads you towards heart disease. So, let us know in detail about these cholesterol-increasing drinks.

High cholesterol drinks to avoid:

1. Ice-cream-based drinks

Ice cream is tasty, but don't forget that it is a dairy product that can increase your cholesterol levels, especially if consumed regularly. Ice cream is added to many types of fruit shakes nowadays, and drinking them can be harmful for you.

2. Drinks with cream and butter

Shopkeepers often use more cream and butter to make saffron cream milk, rabri, lassi and buttermilk tasty. But drinking them can be harmful to your health. Drinking these increases cholesterol in the body and there can be a blockage in the artery.

3. High fat milk products

Consuming high-fat milk seems very tasty, but drinking it can increase fat and cholesterol in the body. In fact, the high fat content can stick to the walls of the arteries and make you prone to blockages. That's why you should use low-fat milk instead.

4. Tea and coffee

Drinking more tea and coffee can invite the problem of high cholesterol. Actually, the thing to understand in this is that coffee does not contain cholesterol, but it can affect the cholesterol level. Coffee contains diterpene compounds that suppress the production of cholesterol-digesting substances, which increase cholesterol. So, tea affects the digestive system.

5. Coconut and cashew drinks

These drinks, which contain coconut and cashews, are actually so thick that they can spike blood sugar and make them even thicker. Along with this, they also increase the particles of fat, which can cause cholesterol to increase. So, for all these reasons, you should avoid drinking these drinks.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice)

