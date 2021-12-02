Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DYK asymptomatic Omicron cases spread faster; know who is more prone to variant of concern

Highlights World Health Organization officially named the new variant B.1.1.529 as omicron

India's Health ministry on Thursday informed two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka

Official sources said one of them has already recovered, and the other in quarantine is asymptomatic

The super mutant Covid variant Omicron has appeared in India. The country detected its first two cases in Karnataka on Thursday (December 2). Dr. Dhiren from Gangaram Hospital has stated that asymptomatic Omicron cases spread faster. He said in a statement, "Asymptomatic cases spread faster due to the lack of awareness in people. Vaccination will benefit all of us. The next 2 weeks are going to be critical, take this period as personal lockdown. Younger people have been affected in South Africa by the Omicron variant."

He also informed that this is the milder virus as compared to other variants. "Detection of Omicron virus in India was expected. People in India need to be calm and composed but at the same time we should be vigilant. With our initial reports, we can say that it is a milder virus as compared to the other variants," he added.

The virus was first detected from a sample taken on November 8 in southern Africa's Botswana. It was officially notified on November 24 and within two days, it was designated as Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organisation.

Also read: Omicron variant reaches India: Precautions you should take to stay protected

Meanwhile, the WHO had stated that Omicron is found in the S-gene, which encodes the spike glycoprotein of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, and is also targeted to specifically detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The Indian government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.