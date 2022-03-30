Asthma Guide: Easy care for breathing problems and allergens to beat this Summer heat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BONOFAN03 Asthma care during summers

As the summer season begins, people who suffer from Asthma have to take advance care to deal with the season. The heat, humidity, and dust create a lot of trouble for asthmatic patients. One's body needs to cool down once it is heated, for that it creates pressure on the lungs to take more oxygen, making the lungs work harder. This makes it more difficult for asthma patients to breathe. To deal with this summer heat condition, when you are asthmatic these tips will help you anytime.

Symptoms of asthma:

Frequent coughing Shortness of breath Common Cold Allergies Chest pain among others

Things that affect Asthma during summers

Extreme heat in summer triggers asthma symptoms. Our lungs are super sensitive, the hot air pulls the lungs to work harder to generate oxygen for breathing. Humid air is also a dangerous factor playing against the asthmatic people as the humid air is hot and heavy, one falls prey to this and gets triggered by the dust mites, pollen, and mold.

Things you need to take care of in summer heat, if you are asthmatic

1. Scorching heat and Humidity

The scorching heat of summer troubles many that result in excessive humidity. Asthmatic people are advised to cover their face before stepping out as heat and humidity create a lot of dust that can trigger cough and breathing problems.

2. Try to avoid Sun-drying clothes

It is said that if you hang your clothes out to dry in the sun during summers, they will collect pollen. Instead, you can opt for a clothes dryer to avoid such issues.

3. Never leave without your inhaler

Inhalers are mandatory for Asthma sufferers, one should never leave their inhaler at home. Asthma inhalers are supposed to be kept in a cool place, especially one should not keep their inhaler in direct sunlight.

Things that trigger allergies during summers

Asthmatic people are prone to allergies, they get triggered by dirt particles very easily. Many things lead to irritation, which further results in breathing problems such as-