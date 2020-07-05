Practise pranayam and Ashtanga yoga with Swami Ramdev on Guru Purnima 2020

The whole country is celebrating the festival of Guru Purnima today. We have received the lessons of yoga from this guru tradition. In this yoga discipline, the greatest importance is given to Pranayama which has innumerable health benefits. On the special occasion of Guru Purnima, Swami Ramdev gives a lesson on the importance of pranayam and also shares his knowledge about Ashtanga yoga.

Benefits of Yoga:

Keeps the mind calm

Gives divine transformation

Complete balance

Helps in rejuvenation

Relieves stress

Improves digestion

Protects against many diseases

Benefits of Pranayam:

Anulom Vilom:

First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the shortest finger on the left nose and put the thumb on the right nose. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now fill the breath from the left nostril and close it by mixing the ring finger and the smallest finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nose and exhale. This posture can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour.

Bhastrika:

Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases. Due to which cancer cells die.

KapalBhati:

The problem of heart blockage can be overcome by doing Kapalbhati daily in the morning and evening.

Keeps the mind calm.

Removes thyroid problems remotely.

Kapalbhati is helpful in getting rid of cigarette addiction.

People who get addicted to cigarette smoking block their lungs. Can help correct lung blockage with the help of Kapalbhati.

Kapalbhati cures chronic liver, chronic kidney and fatty liver problems.

It is also helpful to overcome the problem of hepatitis.

Udgeeth:

By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like gall disease, metallic disease, high blood pressure.

Bhramri:

By doing this asana, the mind will remain calm along with relieving tension. In the same way, there are many more.

Surya Namaskar:

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

The digestive system gets better

Body gets flexible

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxes the body

Skin glows

Stress relieves

Ashtanga Yoga:

There are 8 types of Ashtanga yoga viz:

Yam

Niyam

Samadhi

Asana

Pranayam

Pratyahara

Dharana

