Are your periods delayed: Excessive exercise to poor diet, these can be the reason

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delayed periods: Here are the reason

Delayed periods can be a cause of concern for many women. While pregnancy may be the first thought that comes to mind when your period is late, there are several other reasons when your menstrual cycle gets delayed. From stress and weight fluctuations to medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), delayed periods can be caused by a variety of factors. It's important to understand the potential reasons behind a delayed period to determine the appropriate course of action. Here are the common reasons for delayed periods.

Stress: Stress is one of the primary reasons why periods may be delayed. When you're under stress, your body produces high levels of cortisol, a hormone that can interfere with the normal functioning of your reproductive system.

Weight fluctuations: Rapid weight gain or loss can disrupt the hormonal balance in your body, leading to delayed periods.

Thyroid problems: Thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism can affect your menstrual cycle.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can lead to irregular periods and delayed ovulation.

Birth control pills: If you're taking birth control pills, they can alter your menstrual cycle, leading to delayed periods.

Excessive exercise: Intense workouts or rigorous physical activity can affect your hormonal balance and delay your periods.

Poor diet: A diet that lacks essential nutrients can affect your menstrual cycle and lead to delayed periods.

Perimenopause: Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause. During this phase, your periods may become irregular or delayed.

Medications: Certain medications, such as antipsychotics and antidepressants, can interfere with your menstrual cycle.

Illness: Illnesses such as diabetes, PCOS, and thyroid disorders can affect your menstrual cycle and lead to delayed periods.

Latest Health News