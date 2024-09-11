Are you suffering from Nail Psoriasis? Here's 5 unusual signs that you shouldn't ignore

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 unusual signs of Nail Psoriasis

Nail psoriasis is a condition that affects the nails and is often seen in people with psoriasis, a chronic skin disorder. While psoriasis is commonly known for causing red, scaly patches on the skin, it can also impact your nails, leading to changes that might go unnoticed or be mistaken for other nail issues. If you're experiencing any of the following unusual signs, it could be nail psoriasis, and seeking medical advice can help manage the condition.

1. Pitting on the Nails

One of the earliest signs of nail psoriasis is the development of small dents or pits on the surface of the nails. These pits vary in number and depth and occur due to abnormal growth of the nail cells. They may look like tiny indentations, giving the nails a rough texture. If you're noticing pitting, it’s worth getting checked for nail psoriasis.

2. Nail Discoloration

If your nails are turning yellowish-brown, it could be a sign of nail psoriasis. This discoloration often starts as small patches and can spread across the nail. In some cases, the nails may also develop reddish or whitish patches underneath, known as "oil drop spots" due to their resemblance to an oil stain.

3. Nail Separation

Nail psoriasis can cause a condition called onycholysis, where the nail starts to lift away from the nail bed. This separation can create a gap between the nail and the skin beneath, leaving the area prone to infections. You may notice a white or yellowish line appearing between the nail and the nail bed.

4. Thickened Nails

In some cases, nail psoriasis leads to thickening of the nails, making them look distorted or oddly shaped. This thickening occurs because psoriasis speeds up the production of skin cells, and this can also happen in the nails. The nails may become hard and brittle, making everyday tasks like trimming them more difficult.

5. Nail Crumbling

Another unusual sign of nail psoriasis is crumbling or splitting nails. As the nails weaken, they can become fragile and easily break or crumble. This can cause discomfort and make it difficult to maintain the nails, and might also lead to fungal infections if the nails are damaged.

What Should You Do?

If you’re experiencing one or more of these unusual signs, it’s essential to consult a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis. Nail psoriasis can be managed with treatments like topical medications, light therapy, or systemic treatments, depending on the severity. Early detection can prevent further complications and help keep your nails healthy.

Ignoring these signs might lead to more significant nail damage and discomfort. So, pay attention to your nails, they can reveal a lot about your overall health!

