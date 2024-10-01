Are you diabetic? Drink milk mixed with THIS spice at night to control blood sugar level, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drink milk mixed with this spice to control diabetes.

Most of the time when a diabetic stays on an empty stomach the blood sugar level becomes very high. Your diet and lifestyle are also considered responsible for this. High blood sugar in diabetes is called hyperglycemia, in which blood sugar starts increasing rapidly. This happens when the body is unable to produce enough insulin or does not react properly to insulin. In such a situation, the sugar level becomes high. You can control it by taking medicines and diet as per the doctor's advice. However, some home remedies also work effectively in controlling blood sugar in diabetes in which cinnamon is considered important. Blood sugar levels can be controlled by consuming cinnamon.

Cinnamon controls sugar

You will find cinnamon in most households. Consuming cinnamon helps in controlling blood sugar. For this, mix a pinch of cinnamon powder in a glass of milk before going to bed at night. Drinking this milk will keep your blood sugar level under control to a great extent. You can also make cinnamon a part of your diet in some other way.

How does cinnamon work in diabetes?

A report published in the National Library of Medicine has also revealed that uncontrolled sugar can be controlled by consuming cinnamon. Cinnamon proves to be beneficial for diabetes patients. Especially its good effect has been seen on fasting sugar. Some patients were given 1 gram of cinnamon for 3 months and it was found that their fasting blood sugar level had reduced by 17 per cent.

Benefits of cinnamon

Not only sugar, but cinnamon proves to be effective in many diseases. Consuming cinnamon reduces obesity. It is considered good for weight loss. Cinnamon is also used to reduce high cholesterol. For this, consume cinnamon in the morning. Soak cinnamon in a glass of water overnight. Drink this water in the morning. This will boost your slow metabolism and also reduce weight.

ALSO READ: Bad cholesterol increases due to deficiency of THIS vitamin, know benefits and its food sources