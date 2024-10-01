Bad cholesterol increases due to deficiency of THIS vitamin, know benefits and its food sources

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Cholesterol increases due to a deficiency of vitamin B3

Due to an increase in bad cholesterol, the body becomes vulnerable to heart diseases. In such a situation, people consider a bad lifestyle responsible for controlling it and this is justified too. Bad cholesterol increases rapidly due to irregular eating habits, junk food, excessive consumption of alcohol, and lack of exercise. But let us tell you that lifestyle is not the only reason behind it. Bad cholesterol also increases due to a deficiency of Vitamin B3 which is Niacin. Let us know how Vitamin B3 works in cholesterol, how it is beneficial in other ways, and its food sources.

How Vitamin B3 Works in Cholesterol:

Vitamin B3 or niacin is very important for health. You get this vitamin from your diet but not getting enough of it can lead to serious conditions. Vitamin B3 is used to reduce cholesterol and the risk of heart disease. It also has an effect on blood pressure. Vitamin B3 increases HDL or good cholesterol and reduces triglycerides. Niacin has long been used to reduce triglycerides.

Vitamin B3 benefits in THESE problems:

Lowers LDL cholesterol: Niacin reduces the production of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the liver, helping to reduce “bad” cholesterol in the bloodstream.

Raises HDL cholesterol: Niacin increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, which helps remove LDL cholesterol from your arteries.

Lowers triglycerides: Elevated triglycerides can lead to cardiovascular problems, and niacin effectively reduces these fats in the blood.

Prevents plaque production: By improving your lipid profile, niacin helps prevent the buildup of plaque in your arteries, reducing your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Vitamin B30-rich food sources to add to your diet:

Include foods rich in vitamin B3 like chicken, turkey, tuna, mushrooms, brown rice and peanuts in your diet. Including these niacin-rich foods in the diet helps to control bad cholesterol rapidly.

