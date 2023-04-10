Angelica root: Uses and benefits of this essential oil you may not know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Angelica root: Uses and benefits of this essential oil

White Angelica oil is a popular essential oil that is known for its various health benefits. It is extracted from the Angelica plant and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various ailments. Here are some of the benefits of White Angelica oil that you may not have known about.

Promotes relaxation

White Angelica oil is known for its ability to promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. It has a calming effect on the mind and body, making it an effective tool for those who suffer from anxiety or insomnia. You can add a few drops of White Angelica oil to a diffuser or mix it with a carrier oil and apply it to your temples for a calming effect.

Boosts immunity

White Angelica oil has antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help to boost your immune system. It can help to prevent infections and keep your body healthy. You can diffuse White Angelica oil in your home to help purify the air and prevent the spread of germs.

Soothes inflammation

White Angelica oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe inflamed skin and reduce redness. Additionally, it can provide relief from muscle and joint pain. You can mix White Angelica oil with a carrier oil and apply it topically to affected areas for relief.

Improves digestion

White Angelica oil has digestive properties that can help to improve digestion and relieve stomach discomfort. It can aid in the breakdown of food by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. You can mix a few drops of White Angelica oil with a carrier oil and massage it onto your stomach to improve digestion.

Enhances spiritual connection

White Angelica oil is believed to enhance spiritual connection and promote feelings of calmness and tranquillity. It can help to improve meditation practices and promote feelings of inner peace. You can diffuse White Angelica oil during meditation or add a few drops to a bath for a relaxing experience.

As with any essential oil, it is important to use White Angelica oil safely and consult with a healthcare professional before use, especially if you are pregnant or have a medical condition.

