Can you live with just 25% of your liver? Doctor explains through Amitabh Bachchan’s case Amitabh Bachchan revealed 75% of his liver is damaged, leaving just 25% working. Here’s what doctors say about living with such limited liver function.

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the fittest senior actors in Bollywood. Perhaps that's why it might be a shock to his fans that his liver is functioning at only 25%. A few years ago, on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Amitabh shared how he contracted hepatitis and revealed it was connected to his accident on the sets of his 1983 film 'Coolie'.

Big B's disclosure sparked widespread discussion on whether survival and a healthy life are possible with so little liver function. To understand the medical reality, we reached out to Dr Amit Miglani, Director & HOD – Gastroenterology, Asian Hospital, who explained what “25% liver function” actually means, and the risks and possibilities involved.

How was Amitabh Bachchan's 75% liver destroyed?

While speaking to a participant on KBS, Amitabh revealed that he contracted hepatitis through a blood transfusion following his accident on the sets of 'Coolie'.

"In 1982, after the accident, I required a significant amount of blood; nearly 200 individuals donated, resulting in 60 bottles. Among those donors was a person who had the Hepatitis B virus, which went undetected."

"This virus entered my system. This occurred in 1982, and it wasn't until 2005, during a routine check-up, that it was identified. Seventy-five per cent of my liver has been damaged. So, right now, I am surviving on the remaining 25 per cent of my liver," said Amitabh.

What does “25% liver function” mean?

According to Dr Miglani, this means that nearly 75% of the liver’s cells are either lost or not functioning due to chronic disease, toxins, viral infections, or surgery. The remaining 25% of healthy liver cells must take on the crucial tasks of detoxification, bile production, metabolism, glucose regulation, and immune support.

However, he points out that “25% of the liver is not always equal to 25% functional capacity.” The condition of the remaining liver tissue is vital — healthy, adaptable cells can work more efficiently than scarred or inflamed ones.

When is it possible to survive on 25%?

Gradual damage allows adaptation

If the damage occurs slowly, as in long-term hepatitis, the liver has time to adapt. Increased blood flow, compensatory changes, and the organ’s natural regenerative ability help maintain essential functions.

Good medical management matters

Antiviral treatments (in hepatitis), nutritional support, safe use of medicines, and managing complications like jaundice or ascites play a big role. Regular monitoring and medical oversight are critical.

Lifestyle and supportive care

Dr Miglani stresses the importance of a healthy diet, avoiding alcohol, managing diabetes or obesity, and following medical advice. Moderate, adapted exercise can also support overall liver health.

Risks and limitations of low liver function

Lower reserve

With limited functional tissue, even minor illnesses, infections, or surgery can overwhelm the liver.

Higher risk of complications

Patients face increased risks of bleeding (due to low clotting factors), toxin buildup causing encephalopathy, and difficulty processing medications.

Progressive damage

If the root cause isn’t treated, the remaining liver can deteriorate further, leading to worsening health.

Clinical realities and exceptions

Dr Miglani points out that in cases of liver transplants or resections, patients may temporarily live with as little as 25–30% liver volume. Over time, the liver’s regenerative capacity helps restore more functional tissue.

In chronic conditions like hepatitis B, patients can survive for years with significant tissue loss, though often with symptoms and careful medical supervision.

Living with only 25% liver function is possible, but far from simple. As Dr Miglani emphasises, survival depends not just on the percentage of liver remaining but also on the health of that tissue, the person’s overall condition, and the quality of medical care. Early detection, active treatment, and strict prevention of further damage are key to sustaining life in such cases.

