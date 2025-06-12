Doctor reveals warning signs and symptoms of liver damage, know foods to avoid Don't ignore the warning signs! A doctor reveals the symptoms of liver damage and foods to avoid. Learn how to protect your liver health and prevent long-term damage.

Liver is the largest and most important organ of our body. The body shows signs of liver damage many days after it occurs. If you ignore these symptoms, your life can be in danger. Many symptoms appear in the body when the liver is damaged. These include swelling in the stomach, mild stomach pain, vomiting or nausea, yellowing of the eyes, loss of appetite and not digesting food. Gastroenterologist and liver expert Dr Joseph Salhab has posted a video on social media in which he talks about the warning signs of liver damage. He has talked about 4 things and especially emphasised that the first sign is a sign that you should not ignore.

Warning signs and symptoms of liver damage

1. Yellow skin and eyes

The doctor said that jaundice and scleral icterus, which means yellowing of the skin and eyes, are very serious symptoms of liver damage. He especially emphasised that you should never ignore this warning sign. If you notice yellowing of the skin, nails or eyes, consult a doctor immediately.

2. Swollen belly

The gastroenterologist said that swelling in the stomach and the swelling not going away are also signs of liver disorder. This means that your liver is not functioning properly. This can happen due to fluid accumulation. When the liver is not functioning properly, this fluid starts accumulating in your stomach and even in your legs.

3. Nausea and vomiting

If you feel nausea and vomiting without any reason, then this is not good. You are not able to eat anything, especially if this condition gets worse after drinking alcohol; then this is a big warning sign of liver damage.

4. Right upper belly pain

If there is pain in the upper right part of the stomach that does not go away, then this is also another sign of liver damage. The gastroenterologist said this can be due to hepatitis. Which means there is inflammation of the liver. This can also happen due to viral infection or alcohol.

Foods to avoid liver damage

Alcohol : Alcohol can be a major cause of fatty liver disease as well as other liver diseases.

: Alcohol can be a major cause of fatty liver disease as well as other liver diseases. Added sugar : Avoid sugary foods like candy, cookies, sodas, and fruit juices. High blood sugar increases the amount of fat buildup in the liver.

: Avoid sugary foods like candy, cookies, sodas, and fruit juices. High blood sugar increases the amount of fat buildup in the liver. Fried foods : These are high in fat and calories.

: These are high in fat and calories. White bread, rice, and pasta : White flour is typically highly processed, and items made from it can raise your blood sugar more than whole grains due to a lack of fibre.

: White flour is typically highly processed, and items made from it can raise your blood sugar more than whole grains due to a lack of fibre. Red meat: Beef and pork are high in saturated fat. Highly processed meats, in general, should also be limited, as they are high in both sodium and saturated fat.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

