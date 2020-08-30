Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DERMASTONE All you need to know about strawberry legs: Causes, symptoms and treatment

If you have noticed dark little spots on your legs and the pores on them look like black dots then you may have strawberry legs or comedones. Yes, this is a common skin condition where the skin pores have ingrown hair trapped under the mixture of dead skin, oil and bacteria. This is not a very rare skin issue and can easily be cured.

What causes strawberry legs?

When the air reaches the oil inside of the follicle of your skin after shaving, it oxidizes and turns dark. It commonly happens when you shave inappropriately using old and worn out razors or do not use shaving cream. Razor burn can often result in folliculitis which happens when the hair follicle becomes inflamed or infected. Folliculitis can also occur due to waxing, or other hair removal methods which may leave the hair follicle at an increased risk of exposure. Apart from this overtly dry skin can also be one of the major reasons for having this condition.

What are the symptoms of strawberry legs?

Strawberry legs can look similar to a lot of skin conditions but its signs include dotted appearance on your legs, the darkening of open pores, black dots on the legs after shaving. Apart from it, itching, scabbing, inflammation or irritation may also be a result of strawberry legs.

What is the treatment?

There are several natural ways to deal with strawberry legs. Here are some home remedies that you can follow to get rid of this skin condition.

Try Baking Soda

Baking soda is one ingredient that makes your skin smooth and radiant. It also takes care of dry skin and can be very effective for comedones.

How to

• Mix 1 spoon baking soda with 1 spoon water and apply it on your legs.

• Keep it for 4 to 5 minutes for drying up.

• Rinse it with cold water.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating is removing dead cells from the skin. This process also helps you get rid of bacteria and ingrown hair.

How to

• Mix ½ cup of brown sugar with ½ cup of olive oil and ½ cup of clove oil.

• Gently apply the mixture on your legs and rub it for a few minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Apply Aloe Vera

Aloe vera works wonders when it comes to moisturizing your skin.

How to

• Apply aloe vera’s natural gel on your skin and gently massage every day for two minutes.

• Then leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

