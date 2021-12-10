Air Quality Scare: Pollution may up sight loss risk; here's what you should do

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pollution may up sight loss risk

If you think it is just the lungs or the respiratory system which get affected by polluted air containing high levels of toxic gases and suspended particles -- think again. With pollution levels reaching alarming levels in the national capital, ophthalmologists have observed a sharp rise in the number of patients suffering from eye problems including allergy, burning and itching.

Eyes are very vulnerable to air pollution. Both chronic, long-lasting and short-term exposure is harmful; exposure to a high dose of toxic air pollutants can result in symptoms of conjunctivitis or eye dryness even on the same day. Tear film, cornea, and conjunctiva have constant contact with ambient air, so toxins that it contains can directly affect them and interfere with its functions.

“We are observing an increase in number of patients coming to us with complains of redness, itching, watering in the eyes. Patients with pre-existing dry eyes are experiencing exacerbation due to high pollution,” Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said.

She pointed out that more than the elderly, it is children or those aged between 20 and 40 who are at greater risk of eye-related problems caused by pollution.

Sharma said that opthalmologists were observing almost increase of 30-35 per cent in the number of patients coming with eye-related problems. PM2.5 and other pollutants were also associated with changes in the structure of people’s retinas, she added.

In those wearing contact lenses eye irritation as a result of air pollution is more intensified. Association between bad air quality and development of conjunctivitis and dry eye syndrome is most broadly examined and reported.

To best avoid damage to your eyes, it is recommended that you wear contact lenses prescribed to you by your optician, and that you are following their advice and what is detailed in the manufacturer’s guidelines.

With Delhi air quality at a hazardous level, try to stay indoors if the pollution level is high. If out, wear masks, spectacles, sunglasses to stop the particulates to enter inside your eyes.

If the pollutants have entered inside your eye, avoid rubbing your eyes and splash them with water immediately. Pollution can cause excessive dryness and soreness if the condition persists rush to an ophthalmologist for quick diagnosis and recommended treatment for your eyes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice. - on every Health story.