Air Quality 'Poor': Here’s how to protect yourself

Doctors are seeing a surge in the number of patients suffering from respiratory problems as the air quality in Delhi, and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) continues to deteriorate. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation along with the further rise in pollution level, health experts warned that respiratory cases may jump up, which can make the ongoing crisis even worst.

Earlier, studies had shown that exposure to pollution increases your risk of lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and in extreme cases, premature death. According to the British Lung Foundation, there’s good evidence that outdoor air pollution contributes to lung cancer, and it’s also possible that long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to asthma.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, severe air pollution levels affects ‘healthy people’ and ‘seriously impacts’ those with existing diseases.

Can you protect yourself? Yes.

Limit the outdoor exercise

Looking at the recent scenario, Health experts have warned to 'Limit the outdoor exercise'. Avoiding heavy outdoor activities is key when pollution levels are on the rise. For those desperate to meet step counts for the day, experts said walking indoors in the house or spot jogging and climbing up and down the stairs at home can be just as beneficial as walking thorough the park.

Naturally, indoor gyms and at-home exercise machines are also healthy alternatives to outdoor workouts when air quality is bad. However, Portable air purifiers are also recommended.

Experts said that one must keep a track of the AQI around their place before stepping out of their house. Online pollution tracking apps as well as local radio and TV weather reports are a good place to start.

In addition to limiting outdoor play for children, try encouraging them to play indoor. Activities and games such as Chess, Ludo, Carrom board and UNO can be a great option to start with.

Avoid smoking and wear masks

Experts even warned to especially avoid cigarettes as it not only contribute to the already deteriorating situation of Air quality but can also harm your lungs. When outside, use well-fitted face masks.

Eat Healthy

Eating a healthy, balanced diet consisting of plenty of anti-inflammatory foods, Vitamins and Minerals can be a good option to prtect oneself from falling ill. These food items include leafy greens, beans, lentils, fruits, turmeric, dry fruits, green tea, ginger etc. Staying hydrated by drinking enough water, coconut water and juices are also recommended.

Breathing in air pollutants can irritate airways, cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain, asthma episodes, and respiratory problems.

