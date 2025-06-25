Acid reflux and GERD: Learn about doctor-recommended lifestyle changes to help lower them According to studies, more than 10% of India's population is affected by gastroesophageal reflux disease. Learn what changes you can make to your habits to manage this disorder.

New Delhi:

Acid reflux can cause harm to the body and, if left untreated, can even degenerate into dangerous diseases. Symptoms can be managed by lifestyle adjustments, mainly in eating habits, but also in other parts of daily life.

Acid reflux is a result of acid in the stomach going backwards into the oesophagus. This leads to heartburn, regurgitation and inflammation. When these symptoms occur more than two times a week, it can be considered gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, which can lead to high inflammation and even cancer if left untreated. Symptoms can be reduced by the use of medication, but the main solution rests in a change of lifestyle, as eating habits often are the cause of the disease. Some changes in habits not related to food can also impact the acid in the body and can be helpful to alleviate symptoms.

Changes you can make to your food regimen

Replace large, punctual meals with smaller but more frequent meals. Large meals put pressure on the abdomen and make it produce more acid, thus increasing the likelihood of reflux. To avoid this, prioritise having numerous small meals, with the evening one as the lightest.

Avoid certain foods

Some foods irritate the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), stimulating the production of acids. Try to avoid them to lower the chances of reflux. These foods include citrus fruits, tomatoes, spicy foods, chocolate, peppermint, caffeine, alcohol, fried food, and high-fat food that stimulate the production of acids.

Choose the good drinks

Sodas, caffeine and citrus juices also irritate the LES, causing higher production of acid. Water is the best drink to stay hydrated with. Ginger or chamomile tea is also a good alternative, especially as they have soothing effects on the stomach, reducing inflammation and boosting digestion.

The importance of sleep positioning

Lying flat allows acid to travel upwards. Experts suggest sleeping with the head steadily supported by a pillow and lying on the left side of the body.

Move after eating

Low-level exercise, like walking or deep breathing, helps digest food, preventing reflux.

Other changes

Maintain a healthy weight to lower pressure on the stomach, do not smoke, as tobacco raises acid levels, and do not wear tight belts to avoid abdominal pressure.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug launched in India, check pricing and dosage