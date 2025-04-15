7 early, unusual signs of Parkinson’s disease you shouldn't ignore Know the hidden signs of Parkinson's disease beyond tremors. Learn about 7 early and unusual symptoms that may signal the onset of Parkinson's. Don't ignore these warning signs; know what to look out for.

New Delhi:

Whenever Parkinson's disease is spoken about, we immediately think that it is directed towards tremors, shaking hands, or stiff movements in older individuals. However, doctors throughout the country are seeing some signs other than that as well. According to Dr AK Sahani, director and chief of neurology at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, Parkinson's can be understood as a movement-cum-coordination issue that is a progressive neurological disease. It occurs when the brain begins to lose cells that release dopamine, an important chemical that assists in muscle control. While tremors and stiffness are popularly discussed, the condition is often initiated by much less recognisable symptoms.

7 early signs of Parkinson’s you shouldn't ignore

Decreased Sense of Smell: If you’ve noticed that smells aren’t as strong or that your favourite food no longer has the same aroma, it could be more than a seasonal cold. A fading sense of smell is often one of the first signs. Restlessness and Disturbed Sleep: While dreaming, a sudden movement of the limbs or even waking up frequently might be related to early shifts in brain activity, which sometimes one encounters years ahead of receiving a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Consistent Constipation : When symptoms like constipation or other issues in the gut last without explanation, it could be worth discussing with a doctor. The nervous system is involved with gut motion as well. Reduced Handwriting Size: If your handwriting has begun to appear cramped or abnormally small without your effort, this adjustment can be indicative of early motor control problems. Reduced Expression on the Face: When others may comment that you appear serious or tired even if you're not. This decreased facial movement is usually subtle but informative. Lower or Softer Voice: A declining voice volume over time may be easy to miss, but if you're constantly asked to repeat things, it could be due to something more than fatigue. Unusual Anxiety or Low Mood: Mood swings, particularly depression or anxiety without a recognised cause, can also occur early on. They're typically associated with chemical shifts in the brain before the movement is impacted.

In severe cases of Parkinson’s disease, where patients experience intense tremors, rigidity, and motor fluctuations that are no longer responsive to medications, deep brain stimulation (DBS) can be life-changing. This advanced surgical treatment involves implanting electrodes in targeted areas of the brain to deliver controlled electrical impulses, helping to normalise abnormal brain activity and significantly reduce disabling symptoms.

